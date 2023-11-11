Halloween Horror Nights Leaves Universal for All-New Experience

Halloween Horror Nights is leaving Universal for an all-new experience.

Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal Parks

Halloween Horror Nights have unfortunately ended at the Universal Parks, including Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Studios Singapore.

In 2023, HHN ran select nights from:

September 1 through November 4 at Universal Orlando Resort

September 7 through October 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood HHN is a separately-ticketed event. However, Universal Studios Hollywood offers a “Day/Night Combo” ticket, including daytime admission and same-day evening admission to HHN. Houses for this year’s event included (at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Florida: Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Stranger Things 4

YETI: Campground Kills

The Darkest Deal

Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings

The Exorcist: Believer

The Last of Us

Evil Dead Rise

The Terror Tram

Shows

Spooky-themed food and drink El Terror de las Momias

Ghostz

Toyz

Blumhouse The Ghostz zone is at the park entrance, featuring a horde of blood-soaked, chainsaw-wielding ghosts. Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from September 7 through October 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The event starts at 7:00 p.m., and closing times vary. The official theme of HHN 2023 was “Never Go Alone.” Here are some scare zones at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights 2023:

Now, HHN is leaving Universal for the comfort of your home!

According to the official Oculus website:

Jump into HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS VR for a heart-pounding haunted house with friends! Find hidden keys and watch out for the creepy crows—three tags and you’re dead! Available for up to 4 players.

The experience was from October 13 through the 31, but it seems that now the experience is available all year round as those who miss the chills and thrills of HHN can now join with their friends through a virtual reality experience like no other. The experience is called “Halloween Horror Nights: VR Haunted Experience.” You can learn more about this new experience by clicking here

HHN returns to the Universal Parks in 2024 with all-new haunted houses, scare zones, and shows to enjoy. No official 2024 dates have yet been revealed, but around April, news usually breaks out on what guests can expect from Universal Destinations and Experiences.

Many guests are already expecting Jack The Clown to make an experience after the final speech given by Dr. Oddfellow mentioned the famous and iconic clown in a negative light. Will Jack respond?