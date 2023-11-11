Halloween Horror Nights Leaves Universal for All-New Experience

Halloween Horror Nights is leaving Universal for an all-new experience.
Related: Disney Magic No Longer Alive as Guests Realize Devastating Truth
Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal Parks
Halloween Horror Nights have unfortunately ended at the Universal Parks, including Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Studios Singapore.
- September 1 through November 4 at Universal Orlando Resort
- September 7 through October 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood
HHN is a separately-ticketed event. However, Universal Studios Hollywood offers a “Day/Night Combo” ticket, including daytime admission and same-day evening admission to HHN.
Houses for this year’s event included (at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Florida:
- Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count
- Universal Monsters: Unmasked
- Stranger Things 4
- YETI: Campground Kills
- The Darkest Deal
- Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings
- The Exorcist: Believer
- The Last of Us
- Evil Dead Rise
- Child’s Play
Related: ‘Star Wars’ Actress Battles Cancel Culture After Shocking Video Shows Unhealthy Behavior
- Scare zones
- The Terror Tram
- Shows
- Spooky-themed food and drink
- El Terror de las Momias
- Ghostz
- Toyz
- Blumhouse
Related: Corruption Accusations? DeSantis Board in Hot Seat Following Alarming Discovery
Halloween Horror Nights have left Universal and are now available in the comfort of your home as a VR experience exclusively released for the Oculus.
Jump into HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS VR for a heart-pounding haunted house with friends! Find hidden keys and watch out for the creepy crows—three tags and you’re dead! Available for up to 4 players.