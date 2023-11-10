‘Star Wars’ Actress Battles Cancel Culture After Shocking Video Shows Unhealthy Behavior

A Star Wars actress is now battling cancel culture after a video was released showing the actress partaking in unhealthy behavior.

What’s Been Going On in the Star Wars Universe

Kevin Feige, the current chief for Marvel, recently announced that his Star Wars film over at Lucasfilm was canceled. Rumors of Feige taking on a new movie in the Star Wars universe were first rumored in 2019, but recently, it’s been confirmed that his film is no longer happening. At the premiere of The Marvels (2023) just a few days ago, Feige spoke to Entertainment Weekly in an interview and mentioned the following:

We are talking to Kevin Feige at 'The Marvels' premiere in Las Vegas and all of our questions we answered!!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2023

No – Marvel Chief on whether or not he is working on a new Star Wars movie

In other Star Wars news, some significant bombshell-type information could be coming out of Lucasfilm through leaked emails rumored to be making the rounds in Hollywood detailing some nasty behavior from Kathleen Kennedy and others. According to the former Cara Dune actress, Gina Carano, from The Mandalorian (2019) series on Disney+, she wrote the following in a tweet from X, formally Twitter:

This is the part where KK demands any YouTubers get censored off of YouTube for sharing and laughing at this hilarious episode, she’ll have YouTube disable the thumbs down option because of the ratio she’ll receive, then she’ll have her publicist ghouls make sure Variety and Hollywood Reporter run hit pieces about the South Park creators and their families smearing their names through every useful idiot she has under her thumb who would sell their soul to work for Lucas film, she’ll activate her online mob to repeat that the South Park creators are racist, bigot, transphobes, and demand the South Park creators publicly apologize by only using words she approves of and finally she’ll demand they subject themselves to a re-education course of 45 people in the lbgtq community zoom call to sit there and listen of how badly they got their feelings hurt all over a little boop of a South Park episode.

“KK,” in her message, is Kathleen Kennedy, current president of Lucasfilm. Following a separate statement on social media, Hollywood actress Gina Carano also said that she was told to “unfollow” anyone who said a “bad thing about Kathleen Kennedy” on any social media platform.

Rumors have it that the working conditions on the set of The Mandalorian were not favorable for the actors. But now, another Star Wars show is in the spotlight following a video showing some unhealthy behavior.

In a recent video released from the behind-the-scenes look of Ahsoka (2023), we see Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno riding a children’s toy similar to a big wheel but in the form and shape of Luke’s land speeder from A New Hope (1977) and lighting a cigarette and smoking while the camera follows her through the set for a short time.

Ivanna Sakhno behind the scenes of #Ahsoka 🚬 pic.twitter.com/Kl1N3A84Lp — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 10, 2023

The video has garnered over 3 million views since it was released on social media yesterday evening. But the actress is now in the hot seat of cancel culture as many fans call out her unhealthy behavior.

Idk who finds this attractive but this is absolutely disgusting. People and especially women need to get over the idea that smoking is "cool" — Screen Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@screenwizardz) November 10, 2023

Man, we gotta stop glorifying smoking — naim (@naimjutha) November 10, 2023

Trash behind the scenes of trash. — Darth Chudler (@DarthChudler) November 10, 2023

Reactions aside, the importance of not promoting smoking lies in safeguarding public health and well-being. Smoking is a leading cause of preventable diseases and premature deaths, contributing to conditions such as lung cancer, heart disease, and respiratory disorders. By refraining from promoting smoking, we mitigate the risk of normalizing a behavior that poses severe health hazards. Encouraging a smoke-free environment not only protects individuals from the harmful effects of tobacco but also helps build a healthier society by reducing the economic burden of healthcare-associated with smoking-related illnesses.

Ahsoka (2023) is set for a second season on Disney+ with Rosario Dawson set to reprise her role as the main Jedi character, Ahsoka Tano. Dave Filoni is also returning to help direct the show and steer it in the right direction. No word yet on whether someone will replace the late great Ray Stevenson in his fantastic role of Baylan Skoll. Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and other Star Wars Rebels will return for the second season, including the shrouded character, Shin Hati, played by Ivanna Sakhno.

What are your thoughts on Ivanna Sakhno smoking? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments below