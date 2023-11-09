Disney World Implements Restrictions on Guests as Parks Hit Capacity During Holiday Season

If you want to head to Walt Disney World (WDW) during the busy holiday season, you might want to reconsider your choices, as some parks have already reached capacity for certain guests. Here’s everything you need to know.

Which Parks Have Been Struck With Capacity During Christmastime at Disney World?

Several WDW parks have already reached capacity for certain guests throughout the busy and wonderful Christmastime season. For those unaware of WDW and what it all encompasses, Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is a magical destination with four enchanting theme parks, each offering a unique and immersive experience.

Magic Kingdom: This iconic park is often called the heart of Disney World. It’s home to Cinderella Castle and features classic attractions like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the beloved ” it’s a small world.”” Magic Kingdom captures the essence of Disney magic with enchanting lands such as Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Adventureland, and Frontierland.

EPCOT: Known for its futuristic design and celebration of human achievement, EPCOT is divided into two distinct sections: Future World and World Showcase. Future World showcases technological innovations, including the famous Test Track and Mission: SPACE attractions. On the other hand, World Showcase takes visitors on a journey around 11 pavilions representing different countries, complete with authentic architecture, cuisine, and entertainment.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: This park celebrates the magic of movies and television. Visitors can experience the thrills of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the action-packed attractions like Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, and the nostalgic charm of Toy Story Land. It’s a must-visit for any film or TV enthusiast.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A unique blend of adventure and nature, Animal Kingdom is home to the breathtaking Pandora – The World of Avatar, the thrilling Expedition Everest roller coaster, and the enchanting Kilimanjaro Safaris. It’s a park that seamlessly combines entertainment, conservation, and the beauty of the animal kingdom.

Disney Springs, a lively entertainment, dining, and shopping district, interconnected these four parks. The resort offers diverse experiences, from the classic fairy tales of Magic Kingdom to the futuristic wonders of EPCOT and the cinematic adventures of Hollywood Studios. Walt Disney World in Orlando truly is a place where dreams come to life for visitors of all ages.

Well, almost all dreams. Some guests will be turned away at specific parks this holiday season as certain parks have already reached capacity. Here’s what you need to know.

WDW Annual Pass holders looking to spread some holiday cheer might want to double-check their reservations sooner rather than later, as Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios have reached total capacity.

Passholders can not visit Magic Kingdom park on the following days:

November 10, 11, 12

Passholders can not visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios on the following days:

November 10

There are no restrictions for regular park tickets or guests staying at the resort hotels. However, it’s worth noting that on days when reservations reach total capacity, Annual Passholders can still enjoy the theme parks from 2:00 p.m. onward without needing a specific reservation—except for Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom. It’s a good idea to stay tuned to the park pass reservation calendar, as more capacity might be opened up. Ensure your Disney Park reservation is still available for the day you want to vacation. The crowds might be a bit congested, but your Disney experience will still be magical at the Disney parks.