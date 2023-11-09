BREAKING: Universal Orlando Shuts Down All Attractions After Major Power Outage Hits Parks

A significant power outage struck Universal Orlando Resort, leaving all attractions, minus only a few, open and operational as team members scrambled to assess the situation for guests inside the parks.

Which Parks Have Been Affected by the Mysterious Power Outage at Universal Orlando?

The parks currently affected by this strange power outage seem to be Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, with no official word from Universal on Volcano Bay, its famous water park. Around 30 minutes ago, @OrlandoAmusmnt posted the news of the power outage, with an indication of which rides were still operational:

BREAKING:

A likely power failure has occurred at Universal Orlando, shuttering almost all attractions inside of Studios and delaying several inside of Islands of Adventure, and causing some to use virtual queue.

Stay clear of the parks the next few hours everyone!@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/oHcLcWXR8j — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) November 9, 2023

The Universal Parks update page went on to mention the following:

As of now the only operating attractions inside Studios are Escape from Gringotts, The Mummy and Men In Black.

Even theme park insiders like Ashely Carter are also commenting on the news of this significant outage:

If you're heading to Universal Studios Florida, just know the park is experiencing a "multi-ride" delay right now. Through in-park announcements, team members are recommending that visitors with multi-park tickets go to Islands of Adventure. Hopefully issue will be resolved soon. pic.twitter.com/rNj7OHQcyo — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) November 9, 2023

If you’re heading to Universal Studios Florida, just know the park is experiencing a “multi-ride” delay right now. Through in-park announcements, team members are recommending that visitors with multi-park tickets go to Islands of Adventure. Hopefully issue will be resolved soon.

Universal has yet to release any official information on this power outage. The parks are still operational, and no word yet on whether or not guests will be turned away as Universal deals with this significant problem.

For guests inside the park or those heading to the parks today or tomorrow, it would be best to contact guest services to ensure that the parks will remain operational through the weekend. Guests can also check out the Universal Orlando Resort app to see when rides return online.

Inside The Magic will follow this breaking news closely and release information as it is available.