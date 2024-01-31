‘Snow White’ Stars Involved in Fight, Disney Facing “Disaster”

The Walt Disney Company faces potential disaster in its live-action version of Snow White, and things could worsen.

Disney’s Snow White (2025) was already delayed for a full year following controversies that put the movie at risk. Though the company was originally set to release the film– which stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen– this coming spring, they eventually decided to delay it until March 21, 2025.

While the exact reason for the delay was not announced, multiple insiders and reports have shared that the controversies and fan backlash surrounding the film played a significant part in the decision. If this weren’t enough, Disney will also have its hands full this coming summer and fall when its stars go on the promotional trail in an attempt to build up the movie ahead of its release.

One of the biggest and most controversial debates happening in society today has to do with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Middle East. Numerous Hollywood stars have come out in support of one side or another, a few of whom have been fired or have faced severe backlash because of their expressed opinions.

This is very prevalent in the case of Rachel Zegler (Snow White) and Gal Gadot (Evil Queen). In an Instagram post that was filled with both support and backlash this past fall, Gal Gadot shared that she “stood with Israel.” The actress, who once served as a Fitness Instructor for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), has been open in her stance in support of Israel for years.

“I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!,” she said.

On the other side of the spectrum is Rachel Zegler. Zegler recently urged people to donate and “call for a ceasfire.”

“have you donated today? have you called your government leaders to put pressure on world leaders to call for a ceasefire? your activism should go beyond your social media,” she said.

In addition, Ziegler had a Tweet recently go viral from 2021 where she said, “It will always be free Palestine.”

it will always be free palestine. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) May 17, 2021

Regardless of opinions on the matter, the two will be together on the promotional trail, and they’ll have their fair share of detractors and supporters from both sides.

Though the live-action Snow White film was already facing a fair share of controversy due to changes that Disney was reportedly making in contrast to the original film, these social tensions could provide even more fuel to the fire.

Disney’s Snow White (2025) boasts a budget of more than $209 million, meaning that it will need to make more than $340 million at the box office to break even. With detractors coming from all sides, it’s clear that Disney faces an uphill battle in seeing the film become a commercial success.

What do you think the future holds for Disney's Snow White?