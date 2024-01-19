Disney Changes “Woke” ‘Snow White’, Opposition Celebrates

While there was always going to be some backlash toward Disney making a live-action Snow White, no one could have predicted just how prevalent it would become.

Disney’s Snow White (2025) was originally supposed to be released in just a matter of months. The film, which stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, was originally set for a spring release, but The Walt Disney Company ultimately elected to put it on the back-burner for more than a year.

Fans expressed backlash over multiple reported aspects of the movie, including the fact that there would be no prince and no love story. As a matter of fact, many fans shared that they felt the live-action version of the movie was no longer anything like the original.

After all this backlash, Disney and Rachel Zegler changed their marketing points for the film. Zegler said in a recent Variety interview that she understood how iconic the original animated film was and recognized that it “made Disney what it is” today.

Following these sharp changes, The Daily Wire– which is creating its own live-action Snow White based on the Grimms Fairytale– issued a comment to Inside the Magic.

“Disney’s rapid change, of course, is encouraging because it shows the kind of impact we can have when we apply the right kind of pressure. Our only hope for taking back the culture from the Left is to build alternatives that force these institutions to have to compete for conservatives’ business again. Though the fight is far from over, these wins should serve as an encouragement to all conservatives that victory in the greatest cultural battles of our time is possible if we stay the course,” a spokesperson from The Daily Wire said.

Now, as we look toward recrafted narratives and new marketing from Disney over the next year, many fans who were staunchly opposed to the film are celebrating that Disney is finally listening. Comments like these are all over social media, but it will be interesting to see just how much Disney is willing to adapt the live-action version of the film to make it more like the original.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) holds a special place in the history of cinema as the first-ever full-length animated feature film produced by Walt Disney Productions. This groundbreaking film not only marked a significant milestone in animation but also had a profound impact on the entire entertainment industry. Released during the Great Depression, Snow White was a bold and ambitious project that defied conventional wisdom. Many doubted the viability of a feature-length animated film, but Disney’s vision and dedication paid off in a big way.

The impact of Snow White was felt far beyond the box office success it achieved in its initial release. The film’s innovative use of Technicolor brought the colorful and enchanting world of Snow White and her seven endearing dwarf companions to life in a way that had never been seen before. Its success paved the way for Disney to create a long line of beloved animated classics, establishing the studio as a powerhouse in the animation industry.

What do you expect from the live-action Snow White? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!