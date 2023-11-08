Disney Attempts To Fix ‘Snow White’ “Scandals,” Report Says

The live-action Snow White film made by Disney is being delayed by a full year, and the latest indicates changes may be made.

If you’ve been following Disney for the last several months, you’ve likely seen the debates and backlash surrounding Disney’s Snow White (2025), the all-new live-action film that is an adaptation of the original 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) holds a special place in cinematic history as the first full-length animated feature produced by Walt Disney. This timeless classic, based on the German fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, tells the enchanting story of Snow White, a kind-hearted princess who befriends seven lovable dwarfs while fleeing from her wicked stepmother, the Evil Queen. The film’s groundbreaking animation techniques and memorable music, including songs like “Heigh-Ho” and “Someday My Prince Will Come,” continue to captivate audiences of all ages.

The character of Snow White, with her sweet and innocent disposition, served as a blueprint for future Disney heroines. Her journey from a precarious situation to eventual rescue by her charming Prince Charming set the stage for the company’s storytelling formula. The Seven Dwarfs, each distinct in personality and appearance, brought humor and heart to the narrative, making them beloved figures in their own right.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs not only marked the birth of Disney’s animated film legacy but also solidified its reputation as a pioneer in animation. Its success paved the way for a long line of Disney classics and remains a cherished part of the company’s heritage, captivating generation after generation with its timeless magic.

Because of the special place that the animated film holds in the hearts of many fans, it should come as no surprise that many were sensitive about Disney announcing that it would be making a live-action remake of the film. This especially became apparent once comments from Rachel Zegler came forward, talking about the many changes that the movie would have and that she thought the original movie was “strange.”

In the film, Disney changed the role of the prince– played by Andrew Burnap— who is now named Jonathan. In comments, Rachel Zegler shared that “it’s not 1937 anymore” and that Snow White would not be saved by a prince in this rendition. Standing alongside Gal Gadot (Evil Queen), Zegler made these comments which did not sit right with a large legion of the fanbase.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” Zegler said. “We absolutely wrote a ‘Snow White’ that … she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”

In addition, Disney came under fire when reports indicated that the company would not be incorporating the seven dwarfs in the story. However, a first look revealed by the company— which also confirmed it was delaying the film until the spring of 2025– did show similarities between the men who helped Snow White in the original classic.

Because Disney spent such a large amount of money on the production of the movie, many insiders have speculated that the company has put the film on hold as a way to let the backlash die down and produce a better number at the box office. A report from The Daily Mail recently came forward, speculating that Disney may even look to address some of the “scandals” that have plagued the movie thus far and potentially even make changes to “fix it.”

“Is it too late for Disney to save the new version of the fairytale or will the extra year give them time to fix it?,” the report asks.

While it’s unclear at this time if Disney will change anything in post-production, it will be interesting to see how the company handles public relations moving forward in reference to the film. It now has more than a year to address some of the controversies, and it will be intriguing to see what that looks like, especially when the stars get on the promotional trail at some point in 2024.

