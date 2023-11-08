Rachel Zegler Receives Critical Acclaim, Could Save ‘Snow White’

After receiving much vitriol for soundbites while promoting Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White (2024), Rachel Zegler seems to have turned public opinion around with her performance in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023).

Rachel Zegler is one of the most talented rising stars in Hollywood right now. Only 22 years old, Zegler got her big Hollywood break in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (2021), where she starred as Maria. Soon, she was cast in multiple big-budget projects, like Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and Disney’s upcoming Snow White remake.

Unfortunately, public opinion soured on Zegler after clips from interviews showed her “bad-mouthing” the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). On top of that, she said that the new film was more empowering and less sexist than the original.

Naturally, fans took this as well as you’d expect, with people targeting her in online bullying and multiple articles written against her. If she wanted to truly quiet the haters, she’d have to give one heck of a performance to silence them.

Her next role has her starring as Lucy Gray Baird in the soon-to-be-released Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes alongside Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow, Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, and Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman. And if initial reviews are to be believed, she is absolutely killing it.

Rachel Zegler “Shines” in ‘Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”

This past Sunday, critics released their first opinions of the new Hunger Games film, which were unbelievably positive. While there were some criticisms over a lengthy runtime, most critics enjoyed the story, pace, effects, and performances that were on display. However, no one impressed them quite like Rachel Zegler.

Rachel Zegler stunned the critics with her performance. Scott Mendelson from The Wrap said Zegler gave a “full-on movie star turn,” while Jazz Tangcay from Variety said she was a “marvel.” Others noted that she “truly shines,” was a “standout,” and that she was “a queen.”

However, the biggest praise came from BuzzFeed’s Laura Garafano, who said, “Of course, I fell in love with Rachel Zegler’s Lucy Gray, because literally how could you not? Rachel’s portrayal has hints of Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen, but at the same time is totally her own. Also, I could listen to ‘The Hanging Tree’ forever; it’s so good.”

Amid all these attacks, it’s great to see Zegler get this win. That being said, it does raise a question about what this means for Snow White.

What This Means For ‘Snow White’

Rachel Zegler has unjustly been attacked for her statements regarding Snow White, especially since they’ve been taken out of context. And after seeing her excellent performance in West Side Story and hearing these positive reviews for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, it honestly sounds like she’s perfect for the role.

The real problem with the upcoming Snow White seems to lie with the Walt Disney Company, not Zegler. Most of the changes being made do not reflect her as a person. Yet, she has become a scapegoat for the film as a whole. Fortunately, it looks like Disney is recognizing and looking into the real problems with the new Snow White.

Are you excited about The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments below!