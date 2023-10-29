Rachel Zegler Responds to “Anti-Woke” ‘Snow White,’ Report Says

Is Rachel Zegler upset at the “anti-woke” Snow White film being produced?

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), a groundbreaking animated masterpiece from the creative genius Walt Disney, etched an enduring legacy in the annals of cinema. This seminal release marked a pivotal moment in animation history, captivating audiences of all generations with its enchanting narrative and awe-inspiring visuals.

The film’s significance transcended mere box office success; it raised the bar for future animated endeavors and firmly established Disney as a trailblazer in the animation realm. The timeless saga of Snow White, the exquisite princess, and her encounters with the malevolent queen and the lovable seven dwarfs transported audiences to a fantastical world. Moreover, it underscored the potential of animation to convey intricate emotions and narratives.

It is, however, important to acknowledge that the origins of Snow White’s story predate Disney. The film draws its inspiration from the German fairy tale “Schneewittchen,” penned by the Brothers Grimm and titled “Snow White” in English. The Grimms’ rendition, published in 1812, introduced essential story elements, including the envious stepmother, the poisoned apple, and the prince’s life-saving kiss. The Grimms’ fairy tale itself bears the influence of earlier European folklore. Disney’s adaptation breathed new life into these timeless elements, offering a visually stunning interpretation that has preserved the enduring charm of Snow White for generations.

Nonetheless, Disney has come under intense scrutiny from a substantial segment of its fanbase due to its announced live-action reimagining of the classic narrative. In this adaptation, Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White, and her comments, at least recently, have only fueled the controversy. She has characterized the original story as “strange” and has conveyed that the live-action version will depart from the traditional prince-rescues-princess narrative.

Disney’s decision to replace the iconic seven dwarfs with “magical creatures” in response to criticism has drawn sharp critique, as well. While there are still fervent fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release, the backlash has posed financial challenges for Disney. The company reportedly needs to generate more than $340 million at the box office to break even, and this figure may rise as production continues. Just recently, Disney delayed the film by a full year, now set to release in 2025.

Seizing this moment, Inside the Magic previously reported that the conservative platform The Daily Wire has announced its intention to craft its unique rendition of Snow White, with YouTuber Brett Cooper cast as the beloved princess. The platform recently introduced a subscription app for children, Bentkey, where members have shared their perspectives on Disney’s recent decisions and future plans.

David Hand, a Disney designer from the 1990s and the son of one of the original film’s directors, has expressed strong dissent toward Disney’s recent choices. He has labeled many of these decisions as “insulting” and has criticized the radical alterations in stories and character portrayals. Hand contends that there is a dearth of respect for Disney’s legacy and his father’s contributions.

With so many developments happening in the realm of Snow White and much more, it can be hard to keep up with what’s really happening and what has gone viral for misinformation. Recently, a report went viral sharing that Rachel Zegler “was raged” after the anti-woke Snow White from The Daily Wire was announced.

A quote from her came forward in which she said, “Mine was better,” which was shared by a video that has since been viewed thousands of times. However, after review, there is no evidence to back up the claim that Zegler has responded to the new film at all.

The actress is very active on social media, and nothing has been said by her that can directly be attributed to this line, which was posted as the video’s thumbnail. The video’s page also has a disclaimer sharing the following:

“Content might be gossip, rumors, exaggerated or indirectly besides the truth. Viewer advised to do own research before forming their opinion. Content might be opinionated.”

While many fans are interested to see if there might be any response from Zegler, Gal Gadot, or Andrew Burnap on the “anti-woke” Snow White being released, the truth is that none of the stars have responded to the claims as of now.

What do you think the future holds for Disney and its live-action Snow White film? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!