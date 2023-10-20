Conservative ‘Snow White’ Adapts Walt’s Story Better Than Disney

The new trailer for Daily Wire’s adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs dropped this week, and it already appears to be much more Disney than Disney’s remake.

Despite the original film being one of the most significant features in the legacy of Walt Disney, the upcoming Snow White (2024) with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot has been anything but a fairytale. Right from the start, the production has been steeped in controversy and backlash from fans, with little to no signs of improvement.

From the lead actress’s comments surrounding the production to the removal of the titular dwarves from the original story, Disney’s new adaptation of the famous fairytale narrative has been anything but the vision Walt made all those years ago. However, a conservative competitor is stepping up with their own version, and it might actually be the one viewers have been begging for.

Snow White Goes Right

While Disney struggles with their image and reputation, Daily Wire, a conservative media outlet, recently announced that they would create its own little Snow White adaptation to combat the “woke agenda” of the house of mouse. Imagine the surprise when the trailer revealed a much more Disney-accurate version than the one directed by Marc Webb.

Jeremy Boreing, Daily Wire’s co-founder, made the following announcement regarding the project.

“It’s a story about a princess and a prince, beauty and vanity, love and its power to raise us from death to life. It’s our own adaptation of an ancient fairy tale.”

Boreing also went on to add,

“I was raised on the original Grimms’ Fairy Tales, so I’m thrilled that we’re bringing this iconic story to life for the next generation! Snow White is such a beautiful character, and I’m honored to be playing her. Like all the best fairy tales, this is a story with timeless values, like love, friendship, and kindness, and I can’t wait to share them.”

With that all in mind, it’s still very easy to dismiss this as just another attack on the timeless Disney brand. Disney has been in hot water with conservatives even before the recent culture war with Governor DeSantis in Florida, but Daily Wire’s teaser for Snow White and the Evil Queen shares a vision that feels more Disney than Disney’s.

Set to release on Daily Wire’s Bentkey streaming service, Snow White and the Evil Queen stars Heathers’ Brett Cooper in the lead role as the titular princess. Judging by the footage above, it already takes more notes from Disney’s original version than the version Rachel Zegler has presented in recent media coverage.

Scandals and political leanings aside, it can’t be denied that the trailer above shows more of the Snow White remake viewers were expecting from iconic studio rather than what they received. The footage shows a pastoral sequence of Cooper’s Snow White wandering through the forest, singing to a host of woodland creatures, and dreaming of her happily ever after.A raven-haired beauty singing to her animal friends in an enchanted forest is textbook Disney princess, no doubt about it.

The reason this should nab viewers’ attention is that it legitimately poses as a threat to Disney’s reputation. If enough dedicated creators are able to unite together to make something fans really want, what’s stopping other studios from toppling the mouse?

Are you planning to watch Snow White and the Evil Queen?