‘Snow White’ Remake: Conservatives Celebrate “Anti-Woke” Changes

There is an ongoing battle happening between Snow White fans and the changes to the new movie that have been deemed “woke” by some across the nation.

It didn’t take long for Disney’s Snow White (2025) to become enthralled with controversy, much of which was directed back at the company and its reported decisions to change many aspects of the original film in the 2025 remake.

As actress Rachel Zegler (Snow White) stood beside Gal Gadot (Evil Queen) in interviews last year, she went viral for saying that it was “no longer 1937 anymore,” she told Variety back in September of 2022 and that there would be “no love story” in this version of the fairytale.

Zegler’s comments and the changes that Disney allegedly triggered an enormous amount of backlash in response to the film and, according to reports from multiple outlets, caused the company to delay the film entirely, pushing a full year back from the spring of 2024 to 2025. Disney has not officially disclosed the reason the film was delayed.

Since her initial remarks, Zegler has clarified many of her comments in an interview with Variety, saying that she is honored to play the role of the Disney princess.

“The cartoon is so beloved. It was the first feature-length cartoon movie. It won honorary Oscars. And all these amazing things that happened for that film are the reason that you and I get to sit here today, because it made Disney what it is. Obviously, that’s come with a lot of pressure that I’ve put on myself,” Zegler said in a Variety interview.

Credit: Rachel Zegler via TwitterMeanwhile, many conservative fans rallied behind Bentkey’s October announcement that it would be making its own live-action version of Snow White, starring Brett Cooper as the princess from the classic Grimms Fairytale. A representative from the conservative news site The Daily Wire reached out to Inside the Magic in mid-December and said that it was “encouraging” to hear Rachel Zegler make changes to her previous comments.

“Disney’s rapid change of course is encouraging because it shows the kind of impact we can have when we apply the right kind of pressure. Our only hope for taking back the culture from the Left is to build alternatives that force these institutions to have to compete for conservatives’ business again. Though the fight is far from over, these wins should serve as an encouragement to all conservatives that victory in the greatest cultural battles of our time is possible if we stay the course,” a spokesperson from The Daily Wire told Inside the Magic.

Representatives from Disney did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

In her Variety interview, Zegler went on to say that she understood this is an iconic role, and that she was happy to include many aspects from the original animated film in the live-action version.

“This is an iconic thing that people really care about,” she said. “I don’t want to mess this up for anybody, including myself. The writers and Marc Webb and our entire producing team…it’s a bit different story-wise. We were able to do ‘Whistle While You Work,’ which made me really happy and excited. I was really nervous more about the technical element. That first-look image went out… and there’s a lot of CGI in the film.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) was Walt Disney’s first-ever full-length animated feature film. Its success not only saved the Disney studio from financial ruin but also established a legacy in the world of animation, paving the way for countless animated classics that followed, as well as the live-action films that we see produced today.

There have been no further updates on the Snow White film starring Brett Cooper.

Disney’s Snow White is set to be released on March 21, 2025.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments surrounding Snow White.