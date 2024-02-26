Johnny Depp Joins Tim Burton as ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Closes In

Johnny Depp and Tim Burton share one of the most iconic collaborations in contemporary cinema.

Their partnership began with the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands, where Depp portrayed the titular character, a gentle and misunderstood soul with scissors for hands. This film marked the beginning of a creative synergy that would span over multiple projects, captivating audiences with its unique blend of dark fantasy, whimsical storytelling, and compelling characters.

Following the success of Edward Scissorhands, Depp and Burton continued their collaboration with several more memorable films. In 1994, they reunited for Ed Wood, a biographical comedy-drama about the eccentric filmmaker Ed Wood. Depp’s portrayal of Wood showcased his versatility as an actor, earning critical acclaim for his ability to bring depth and humanity to quirky characters.

Though there were rumors that Johnny Depp and Tim Burton could once again collaborate in Beetlejuice 2— a film that features Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega— that did not come to fruition as the film wrapped without Depp setting foot on set. However, the actor and entertainer recently took a tour of the World of Tim Burton Exhibit in Italy, rehashing his old friendship with one of the biggest legends of all time.

“Now we can tell you: on the occasion of his short stay in Turin, yesterday we had the honor of hosting Johnny Depp for a private visit to the exhibition,” the movie museum shared via People. “… Depp immersed himself in the Burtonian imagination and was excited to see, among the treasures on display, the letter in which Tim Burton proposed some modifications to his jokes in the film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, so much that I want to take a picture and send it to the director, companion of thousands of unforgettable stories. “The great actor could only end his visit at the top of the Mole, aboard our panoramic lift — so similar, in his opinion, to Willy Wonka’s glass one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Museo Nazionale del Cinema (@museocinema)

One of the most celebrated works to emerge from the collaboration between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton is the gothic masterpiece Sleepy Hollow (1999). In this adaptation of Washington Irving’s classic tale, Depp starred as Ichabod Crane, a skeptical constable investigating a series of murders in a haunted town. Burton’s atmospheric direction combined with Depp’s nuanced performance contributed to the film’s eerie charm and lasting impact on audiences.

Their partnership reached new heights with the wildly imaginative Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), based on Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book. Depp’s portrayal of Willy Wonka, the enigmatic and eccentric chocolatier, added a layer of complexity to the character, making him both whimsical and slightly sinister. Burton’s visually stunning interpretation of the story, coupled with Depp’s charismatic performance, made Charlie and the Chocolate Factory a box office success and a beloved classic for audiences of all ages.

Over the years, Depp and Burton have continued to collaborate on various projects, each showcasing their mutual admiration for the bizarre and fantastical. From the darkly comedic Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) to the macabre fantasy Alice in Wonderland (2010), their films have consistently pushed the boundaries of storytelling and visual artistry.

What do you think of the work between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!