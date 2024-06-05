Millie Bobby Brown Continues to Refuse Filming, Remains On ‘Stranger Things’ Hiatus

While Stranger Things is currently filming its 5th and final season, it seems that the “lead” star continues to avoid set while on her hiatus from the show.

Millie Bobby Brown has become an undeniable force in pop culture, thanks to her starring role in the Duffer brothers’ phenomenon, Stranger Things. Since her breakout performance as Eleven, the young telekinetic escapee from Hawkins Lab, she has captivated audiences worldwide, propelling the series to massive success.

Alongside her endearing group of friends – Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, and Dustin Henderson – Eleven’s journey has resonated deeply with viewers. The series has subsequently introduced an array of captivating characters, further enriching the world of Stranger Things.

Now, all eyes are on the highly anticipated final season, poised to culminate the epic saga that has captivated audiences for years. Brown’s portrayal of Eleven remains a cornerstone of the series, and her performance will undoubtedly be a key element in this momentous conclusion.

It has been years since a new season of Stranger Things has come to Netflix, and after the SAG-AFTRA strike, further delays have been implemented. At the moment, it has been confirmed by Gaten Matarazzo that the show will wrap in January of 2025, as opposed to the previously thought December 2024 wrap, per Millie’s final filming date. With another setback in filming, the projection date for the premiere of Stranger Things 5 will likely not occur until later in the 2025 calendar year, or perhaps even 2026, depending on post-production or the Netflix release schedule.

Even with these delays, not all actors are always needed on set at all times. For example, Noah Schnapp was recently seen in Los Angeles on a break from shooting, even though production continues to shoot in Atlanta, Georgia.

Millie Bobby Brown has been doing the same.

While Millie’s character, Eleven, does seem to be one of the more central characters of Stranger Things, she is not always needed on set. For example, during the shooting of season 4, she was not required for nearly half of the shooting duration due to the season’s storyline taking place in three different locations, and she was primarily focused on one of those three for most of the season.

We have seen Millie traveling around Orlando quite a bit since her break from the show’s filming schedule.

A few weeks ago, the star was seen dining at Pinocchio’s Village Haus in Magic Kingdom while on a V.I.P. Tour with her family. Then, she eloped with her now husband, Jake Bongiovi (son of Jon Bon Jovi).

Most recently, Brown confirmed the marriage through an Instagram post of her shorts, which had “Wifey” written on them, while spending time at another theme park in the area, Universal Orlando Resort! It seems that the couple spent their honeymoon at Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida, and Volcano Bay.

who wants to go to @universalorlando ???? ussssssssss 🤍🤍🤍

It seems that Millie is still not required on set at the moment, and according to Stranger Things Spoilers, it seems that Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna is currently the main focus.

Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna, was spotted yesterday on the Creel House set of #StrangerThings5!

While details surrounding the final chapter of Stranger Things remain under wraps, some intriguing hints have emerged. Millie Bobby Brown, the show’s star, has confirmed her awareness of Eleven’s ultimate fate within the narrative, though the series’ overall conclusion remains a mystery. The casting of Linda Hamilton, known for her portrayal of a seasoned warrior in the Terminator franchise, has fueled speculation of a time jump, potentially showcasing Eleven as a mature adult.

Season 5 will be a more streamlined experience compared to its predecessor. Episode count will decrease by one, and individual episode lengths will generally be shorter, with the exception of a potentially epic and impactful season finale.

The Duffer Brothers, the creative force behind Stranger Things, have revealed some insight into the narrative’s development. They detail outlining the show’s core trajectory seven years ago, emphasizing that Season 5 represents the culmination of this initial plan. While the ending remains true to this “basic outline,” the story has evolved during development, becoming, in their words, “more captivating and exhilarating” than originally envisioned.

In a recent interview, they further elaborated: “We have a clear sense of the ending. While minor changes are possible, we believe it’s unlikely. This conclusion feels inherently right, almost inevitable. Upon reaching this point in the narrative, it became clear: this is exactly where the story needs to go.”

These glimpses into Season 5 offer a tantalizing taste of what’s to come for Stranger Things. While specific plot details remain shrouded in secrecy, the prospect of a tightly focused season culminating in a satisfying conclusion will undoubtedly leave fans eagerly anticipating the show’s final chapter.

At the moment, Brown is back in headlines for a previous Netflix movie that was released earlier this year, Damsel.

Millie Bobby Brown’s latest film, the fantasy adventure Damsel, has achieved impressive viewership numbers on Netflix. Just a few months after its March 8th release, the film has secured a spot on the streamer’s “Most Popular Top 10 Films (English)” list, currently sitting at #8 with a recorded 137.2 million views after 87 days.

Damsel enjoyed a strong initial run, spending six weeks on the global Top 10 Films list and reaching the Top 10 rankings in an impressive 93 countries. Furthermore, the film garnered the most significant viewership week for any Netflix movie since the release of Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out, at the end of 2022. During its second week within the Top 10, Damsel surpassed 50 million views, with Netflix defining views as the total number of hours watched divided by the film’s total running time, per Deadline.

Are you excited to see Millie Bobby Brown return as Eleven? How would you like to see her journey end?