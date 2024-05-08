Netflix Drops New Spoilers for ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Amid Jenna Ortega Firing Reports

Netflix has unexpectedly released new spoilers for Wednesday season 2 via social media, even as persistent rumors that star Jenna Ortega will be departing the show get louder.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Full of Woes

Wednesday was one of the biggest hits that Netflix had seen in quite some time when it premiered on the streaming service in November of 2022. The supernatural tone, emphasis on youthful characters, and occasionally gory action positioned it as the successor to the imminently departing Stranger Things, which will conclude with its upcoming season 5 (whenever that manages to be released).

It should also be noted that both Wednesday and Stranger Things are anchored by a strong female lead who finds herself in a strange environment and struggles to relate to the other youths around her. While Millie Bobby Brown seems incredibly eager to finally leave her breakout role of Eleven and the town of Hawkins, Indiana, behind forever, Jenna Ortega seems to just be getting started with teenage Wednesday Addams.

At least, one would think so. From the beginning, it has seemed like Jenna Ortega has had mixed feelings about her role as the Addams Family daughter. During the Writers Guild of America strikes last year, she made headlines for seemingly dismissing the writers of her hit show and claiming that she rewrote her character (which brought mocking accusations that she was a scab).

Notoriously, she told the Armchair Expert podcast:

“There were times on that set where I almost became unprofessional in a sense, where I just started changing lines. The script supervisor thought that I was like, going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers and they would be like, ‘Wait, what happened to this scene?’ And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things.”

Jenna Ortega further expressed her displeasure with the show, saying, “Everything that [Wednesday] does, everything that I had to play, does not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense.” The latter issue will likely no longer be an issue, considering Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, a fellow student of Nevermore Academy and was one corner of a love triangle with Wednesday and Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) has been cut from the series.

As delays to Wednesday season 2 have mounted, there have been frequent rumors that Jenna Ortega had left the series, been fired, or was deliberately ignoring it in favor of her rising film career.

But finally, it seems that the second season of the show is actually in production, and Netflix dropped some clues to prove it.

Return to Nevermore Academy

Netflix took to the official Wednesday Instagram account to show off a series of photos of the new cast of the show, sans multiple season 1 actors. The caption to the post reads, “i got you these s2 bts photos as a treat and it’s not even Halloween.”

Notably, the first image showed Jenna Ortega herself sitting with director Tim Burton, confirming that the actress was actually present and ready to participate in the show. The presence of Burton (who produced the show, which was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar) is likely a spoiler that the filmmaker will be back to direct more episodes of season 2. Burton directed four out of eight of season 1.

Further images in the slideshow reveal actor Emma Myers now with a short black haircut, apparently replacing her blond ‘do from season 1. It is unclear whether this is Myers’s real hair or if she will be wearing a wig to return to her previous style, but it could also be a major spoiler for a big change for the formerly perky lycanthropic Nevermore Student.

Other pictures showed season 1 actors Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Hunter Doohan, new actors Owen Painter and Noah Taylor, and Addams Family members Catherine Zeta-Jones and Isaac Ordonez.

A Netflix Twitter post also formally announced that the following actors will appear in season 2, though largely in unknown roles: Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper.

Now that production on season 2 has finally begun, it sounds like Netflix is going to keep dropping clues and spoilers to audiences back into Wednesday.

Will Jenna Ortega stick with Wednesday for future seasons? Tell us in the comments below!