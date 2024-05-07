Christopher Lloyd Says Official Goodbye to ‘Back to the Future’, New Project Replaces Doc Brown

If you love Netflix’s Wednesday and you are a fan of Back to the Future, we have an unlikely collaboration that is sure to blow your mind.

Netflix can’t stop, won’t stop with hit shows, and Wednesday is currently leading the pack! It’s become the most-watched series ever on the platform, racking up a whopping 1.7 billion hours viewed – that’s like 252 million people watching the entire show! This dethrones the previous champ, Stranger Things season four.

Wednesday is a unique project for a couple of reasons.

First, it’s the brainchild of Al Gough and Miles Millar, but more importantly, it marks Tim Burton’s debut as a director in live-action television! This dark comedy-drama in 8 parts offers a whole new take on Wednesday Addams, the iconic character from The Addams Family.

The lead role is played by Jenna Ortega, who you might know from Scream, YOU, X or Insidious. She’s surrounded by a stellar cast, including Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams. Other big names include Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci!

The story follows Wednesday after she gets kicked out of school for getting revenge on bullies. Her parents then send her to Nevermore Academy, a special school for monster types in Vermont. Wednesday quickly became a massive hit, crushing Netflix records with over 341 million hours viewed in its first week. Jenna Ortega’s performance not only made the show a success but also made her a star. With Tim Burton at the helm, Wednesday is poised to be a long-lasting Netflix favorite, potentially filling the gap left by Stranger Things when it ends after season 5.

Today, a slew of information regarding the second season of Wednesday, which is filming in Ireland, has dropped.

Netflix confirmed that season two of the show is now officially in production today, with a photo of the cast in Wednesday’s dorm room at Nevermore.

Wednesday Season 2 is NOW IN PRODUCTION 🖤 Please give a round of double snaps to our cast — now including Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper!

In the announcement, Netflix highlighted its new cast members: Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper. However, some of these additions were a surprise to fans, including Christopher Lloyd and Haley Joel Osment, who were confirmed today via Netflix.

While Christopher Lloyd has an outstanding resume, it is hard to look at the actor and not think about his most iconic role in the three Back to the Future films as Doc Brown alongside Michael J. Fox, who played the legendary Marty McFly. However, it does not appear that Lloyd will be inventing a DeLorean this time.

We do not yet know what role Lloyd will play in the Tim Burton show, but we do know that the show is planning on bringing in other members from The Addams Family, which could be a possible character for Lloyd, but also the show is set to get a lot darker and scary, so perhaps a villainous role will be a good fit.

There have been recent trailers starring Tom Holland as a McFly dupe for a Back to the Future 4 movie. However, they were all confirmed to be fake. Lloyd has expressed an interest in returning to the franchise in the past (back in 2018), but director Robert Zemeckis was pretty adamant that he’s not interested in returning for a fourth film in any capacity.

So, it seems Lloyd fans will have to get their Doc Brown fix in a new capacity.

In the cast photo, many media outlets noticed that Percy Hynes White is not in the photo, and his character Xavier Thorpe, who was meant to be the clear long-term love interest for Wednesday was not pictured, as he was written out of the show. This is news that Inside the Magic has been reporting on for months now, as the actor had false abuse allegations made about him online.

The poster of these allegations and the parties who were reportedly involved have since spoken out and confirmed that everything that was said was a lie, but it appears Netflix did not want much to do with the situation.

Considering filming for Wednesday season two has just begun, it is likely we will see the next season come to Netflix in 2025.

Are you excited to see Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) join the cast of Wednesday?