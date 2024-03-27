‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Release Cut, Major Updates Given

The eagerly awaited Wednesday Season 2 has encountered significant delays, largely due to the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, which disrupted production schedules across the industry, as well as the busy schedule of the show’s star, Jenna Ortega.

Initial hopes for a late 2024 release have been dashed, with projections now extending into 2025, and possibly even 2026. As fans eagerly anticipate the continuation of Tim Burton’s eerie universe, new insights have emerged, shedding light on what to expect from the forthcoming season.

Details regarding the plot of Wednesday Season 2 remain shrouded in secrecy, with Tim Burton and his writing team closely guarding the narrative trajectory. Even the cast members themselves are kept in the dark, as confirmed in a recent interview. However, Jenna Ortega, whose role has expanded to include directing duties, has provided some tantalizing hints about what lies ahead for the beloved characters, which was recently shared by Flickering Myth.

“More misery is coming,” declares a quote featured in Netflix’s announcement clip for Wednesday Season 2. The inclusion of most of the first season’s main cast in the clip suggests a seamless continuation of the storyline, picking up where the previous season left off. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jenna Ortega offered further insights into the upcoming season, based on the scripts she has read, painting a predominantly positive picture of the narrative direction.

A notable departure from the first season will be the abandonment of the love triangle involving Wednesday Addams, Xavier Thorpe, and Tyler Galpin, a move welcomed by both Ortega and fans alike. According to Ortega, the focus will shift towards embracing the horror elements more fully, with a bold and darker tone expected to permeate the narrative.

“It’s still coming together, but we’ve decided we want to lean into the horror more. We’re ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We’re going to get bolder, more dark,” Ortega said in a previous interview.

The decision to eschew romantic subplots aligns with Ortega’s previous criticism of the love triangle’s impact on Wednesday as a character. Instead, the second season will delve deeper into Wednesday’s confrontation with the true dark forces lurking within Tyler and Thornhill. As past relationships unravel and allegiances shift, Wednesday’s journey takes a decidedly more ominous turn.

Ortega’s comments also hint at an increased emphasis on the supernatural aspects of the series. With Netflix promising a heightened sense of horror, speculation abounds regarding the central role that Tyler Galpin and the enigmatic Hydes will play in the unfolding drama. The revelation of Nathaniel Faulkner’s demise at the hands of a Hyde, coupled with Principal Weems’ ominous warnings, sets the stage for a chilling exploration of Nevermore Academy’s darkest secrets.

The unexpected demise of Principal Larissa Weems in the first season leaves a void at the helm of Nevermore Academy, prompting speculation about her successor. Rumors suggest that Gwendoline Christie’s departure from the cast may pave the way for a new principal, with Morticia Addams emerging as a frontrunner, Flickering Myth reported. As the series delves deeper into Wednesday’s complex relationship with her mother, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, audiences can anticipate a deeper exploration of familial dynamics amidst the backdrop of supernatural intrigue.

Of course, it also has to be noted that many industry insiders believe this could be the last run for Jenna Ortega in the role of Wednesday Addams. The future of the show seems uncertain, shared insider Matthew Belloni, who previously served as the Editorial Director for The Hollywood Reporter. Belloni hinted at Ortega’s possible departure, noting multiple interviews that she has had to talk about the show itself.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down on a set in the way that I had to on Wednesday because it’s so easy to fall into that category, especially with this type of show,” Ortega said. “There were times on that set when I even became almost unprofessional, in a sense, where I just started changing lines.”

What do you think of these major updates for Wednesday Season 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!