Report: Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ DEAD, Jenna Ortega to Quit

Actress Jenna Ortega is on the verge of stepping back into the eerie world of Wednesday as the show gears up for its highly anticipated second season on Netflix. However, behind the scenes, there seems to be a storm brewing, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the future of the series.

Netflix’s Wednesday swiftly captured the hearts of viewers, garnering a staggering 5.988 billion minutes of watch time within its first five days on the platform. This resounding success, headlined by Ortega and masterminded by the visionary Tim Burton, solidified its place as one of Netflix’s most beloved offerings, eagerly awaited by millions for its upcoming installment.

While it has already been announced that Wednesday Season 2 will begin filming this coming spring in Ireland, the future of the show seems uncertain, shared insider Matthew Belloni, who previously served as the Editorial Director for The Hollywood Reporter.

Belloni hinted at a possible departure of Jenna Ortega post-Season 2, citing indications from the actress herself and the emergence of spinoff projects like The Uncle Fester show. This prediction sheds light on Ortega’s candid remarks regarding her experiences on set, where she confessed to grappling with the show’s creative direction, even resorting to improvisation at times.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down on a set in the way that I had to on Wednesday because it’s so easy to fall into that category, especially with this type of show,” Ortega disclosed. “There were times on that set when I even became almost unprofessional, in a sense, where I just started changing lines.”

The juxtaposition of Ortega’s pivotal role in Wednesday and the reported tensions behind the scenes paints a perplexing picture for fans and industry insiders alike. As discussions swirl about Ortega’s potential departure, the dynamics between the star and the streaming giant remain uncertain, adding a layer of intrigue to the show’s upcoming season.

Amid the speculation about Jenna Ortega not returning to the series following Season 2, it has also been confirmed by Netflix that the show will not be released in 2024. The popular show– which, as we already shared, will begin filming this spring– will likely be released in 2025, but nothing has been confirmed.

With reports suggesting Ortega as a linchpin for Netflix’s post-Stranger Things era, the stakes are high, and the outcome of this behind-the-scenes drama remains to be seen.

As fans eagerly anticipate the return to Nevermore Academy and the bewitching world of the Addams family, questions linger about the future trajectory of the franchise. With its stellar ensemble cast and Burton’s signature aesthetic, Wednesday Season 2 promises to captivate audiences once again, but the shadow of uncertainty looms large over the beloved series.

