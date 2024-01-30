Jenna Ortega Leaving Netflix’s ‘Wednesday,’ Insider Reveals

Actress Jenna Ortega is just a few short weeks away from beginning filming on Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2, but that doesn’t mean everything is going as planned.

It didn’t take long for Netflix’s hit television series Wednesday to be renewed for a second season. The show’s debut saw 5.988 billion minutes viewed in its first five days on the streaming platform, marking the second biggest week of streaming ever recorded by Nielsen. The show, headlined by Jenna Ortega and produced by Tim Burton, became one of the most popular shows in the history of Netflix and there are millions of fans looking forward to the second season.

While it has already been announced that Wednesday Season 2 will begin filming this coming spring in Ireland, the future of the show seems uncertain.

Insider Matthew Belloni recently shared that, in light of comments made by Jenna Ortega, he has reason to believe that she will be done after Season 2.

“I have a prediction on Wednesday,” Belloni, who previously served as the Editorial Director for The Hollywood Reporter, said. “I do not believe that Jenna Ortega will be on the show beyond the second season. I think there’s a reason why they are developing spin-offs like the Uncle Fester show and others they have in the works. And I just feel like this may be two and done for her.”

This prediction from Belloni comes on the heels of comments from Jenna Ortega where he says she was putting the show through the wringer.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down on a set in the way that I had to on Wednesday because it’s so easy to fall into that category, especially with this type of show,” Ortega said. “There were times on that set when I even became almost unprofessional, in a sense, where I just started changing lines. The script supervisor thought that I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers and they would be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I would to have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things…”

Belloni said it was a strange dynamic for what we’re seeing with Jenna Ortega and Wednesday.

“Really strange, because it was such a huge hit and totally changed the trajectory of her career, and they also haven’t even started shooting the second season, which she should want to happen, because it can continue to make her a huge star. I just don’t get what she’s doing.”

This hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix or Jenna Ortega, but it will be interesting to see what the relationship looks like between the star and the company after filming a second season.

Multiple reports indicated that Ortega could be the “flag bearer” for Netflix moving forward with Stranger Things coming to an end, but this insider would say that this won’t be the case after all.

Wednesday Season 1 delves into the life of Wednesday Addams as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic abilities, thwart monstrous mysteries, and uncover secrets about her family’s supernatural past. The cast also includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Thora Birch as Tamara Novak, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, and Percy Hynes-White as Xavier Thorpe.

What do you think the future could hold for The Addams Family universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!