Cancel Culture Strikes Jenna Ortega Amid ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Just as Jenna Ortega was getting set to begin filming Wednesday Season 2, a wave of backlash came against the iconic actress and her latest project.

For months, fans have been counting down the days to the second season of Tim Burton’s Wednesday on Netflix, which stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Though Ortega is set to reprise that role very soon as filming begins this spring, she has another project that has not been well-received by critics or the internet, for that matter.

Miller’s Girl (2024) has garnered the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of Jenna Ortega’s career. In this new film, Ortega shares the screen with Martin Freeman, portraying a student entangled in a complex relationship with her writing instructor. The movie’s script, written by Jade Halley Bartlett, was recognized on the 2016 Hollywood Black List, an accolade reserved for the finest unproduced screenplays. Miller’s Girl is also brought to life through the producing talents of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, featuring a talented ensemble cast that includes Dagmara Domińczyk, Bashir Salahuddin, and Gideon Adlon.

The movie received an extremely low score of 34% from critics who have viewed the film thus far. With more than 42 critics weighing in on the film, it’s a historic low for Ortega.

“Too much of Miller’s Girl is phony: the pretentious dialogue, the fake accents, and the sexually curious teenagers who only flirt with teachers, not with other students. It’s a tacky drama trying to look artsy,” Carla Hay of Culture Mix said.

Another said the movie lacked originality, particularly with its controversial content.

“Miller’s Girl” delivers a tale whose transgressions are stylish but disappointingly predictable, one written with skillful knowledge of form but not the maturity to implement it with originality,” Todd Gilchrist of Variety said.

One critic shared that both Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman “bolstered” the movie, but they did not “strengthen” it with their performances.

“Miller’s Girl is bolstered, but not exactly strengthened, by its pair of central performances,” Joel Copling of Spectrum Culture shared.

It hasn’t just been those in the industry who have been critical of Miller’s Girl.

“The movie was literally a romance between Jenna Ortega‘s character and that other older actor [Martin Freeman],” @LAN0601 said on X (Twitter). “If the movie was a grim cautionary tale sort of movie, then it wouldn’t be glorifying the concept, but the fact that it’s going to be a romantic movie makes it really problematic.”

Amid a flurry of backlash online, one fan shared that fans “need to leave Jenna Ortega alone.”

was telling my mom about the backlash from millers girl & she said, “they need to leave that girl alone. people police these celebrities personal life way too much as if they’re morally superior”. my mother is turning into a jenna ortega defender & i’ve never been prouder. — • halyna sweet • | MILLERS GIRL SPOILERS (@rapptega) December 23, 2023

Ortega recently pulled out of the Scream franchise reportedly because of a busy schedule, but she has also expressed support for her co-star Melissa Barrera, who was fired from the film due to pro-Palestinian posts on social media.

Though there are some fans who have expressed backlash against Ortega for one reason or another, she still remains one of the highest-trending names in Hollywood today with numerous projects on the horizon, including Beetlejuice 2, which will release later this year.