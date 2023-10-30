Jenna Ortega Goes Viral After Being Banned as Wednesday Addams

Up-and-coming actress Jenna Ortega went viral in a big way after she was banned from playing the role of Wednesday Addams.

Though Jenna Ortega is just 21 years of age, the young actress has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with, both on television and on the big screen.

In her first major role on the big screen, Jenna Ortega made her mark in the iconic Scream franchise with the release of Scream (2022). The film marked the fifth installment of the horror series and featured a new generation of characters. Jenna played the role of Tara Carpenter, a high school student caught up in the deadly game of a new Ghostface killer. Her portrayal added a fresh and suspenseful dimension to the movie, thrilling both fans of the franchise and new audiences.

Since that point, she went on to star in Scream VI and is already reportedly signed on to reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in Scream VII, which will likely begin filming shortly after the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end. In addition to her work in Scream, Ortega is set to play the role of Lydia’s daughter in the upcoming Beetlejuice 2 film, which is expected to be released in late 2024.

Though she is continuing to rack up roles for major blockbusters, Jenna Ortega’s most notable role came in the form of the Netflix hit television series Wednesday (2022). In this unique spinoff of the Addams Family universe, Jenna portrays the titular character, Wednesday Addams, as a student at Nevermore Academy. Her portrayal of Wednesday is a perfect blend of dark humor, wit, and charm, captivating audiences and receiving critical acclaim. Her performance has not only solidified her as a leading lady but also as a rising star in the streaming world.

Netflix has already announced that it has plans for a second season of Wednesday, and, as a matter of fact, the show is listed as the streaming platform’s top priority alongside Stranger Things Season 5. While there are many questions as to how Ortega will handle her busy schedule as we move in on Halloween, one thing is for sure: She won’t be portraying Wednesday Addams anytime during the “spooky season.”

Inside the Magic previously covered how Ortega and others would not be allowed to dress as characters from “struck content” this Halloween season. SAG-AFTRA issued guidelines earlier this month urging actors and actresses to dress up as general characters and to stay away from the characters that they have portrayed– or seen– from major studios, such as Disney, Warner Bros., Netflix, Universal, and others.

With the ongoing strike rules in place, the strange rule for Ortega has essentially gone viral, even becoming the latest joke for Saturday Night Live. SNL mocked the guideline in a skit, which was seen this weekend. Sarah Sherman appeared as SAG president Fran Drescher to stop children from trick-or-treating in costumes from struck movies and TV shows.

This, in some ways, was inspired by jokes from Ryan Reynolds when the rules were first unveiled.

“I’m here to teach you how to do Halloween during a strike,” she said.“That would be promoting the companies we’re striking against which makes all of these children a bunch of adorable scabs. Run home and change, kids, before it’s too late.”

She went on to joke about how to change costumes for Wolverine, Mario, Harry Potter, and many others.

“I can explain in terms even a drunk child can understand,” she said. “Negotiating with the studios is a lot like trick-or-treating. You know how you go to the biggest house on the block and all the lights are off and they’re pretending they’re not home? But you can see them through the window eating Kit Kat bars, dozens of Kit Kat bars, billions of Kit Kat bars, record numbers of Kit Kat bars. All us actors are saying is break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar.”

SNL posted a portion of the show on Twitter (X) with the following caption:

these costumes aren’t based on IP

these costumes aren't based on IP pic.twitter.com/KqQRza4PDW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 29, 2023

What do you think of this SNL skit? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!