Fans Divided Over Major Jenna Ortega Reveal

After a major Jenna Ortega reveal hit the mainstream, fans were divided entirely about the famous Hollywood actress. Some opinions are pretty extreme.

Jenna Ortega Reveal: “Banned” From Production

A recent article highlighted the ban on Jenna Ortega from the Wednesday production (a reference to the older Addams Family franchise). The Netflix show garnered significant popularity, with the Wednesday season gaining a cult following within weeks of hitting the screen. Backed by Catherine Zeta-Jones, the Scream VI actress could shine on screen.

The recent Jenna Ortega reveal changes everything because it ties right into the upcoming holiday: Halloween. According to the piece, “SAG-AFTRA has now issued guidelines on Halloween costumes for actors and actresses as the ongoing strikes continue. The union has shared that no one should dress as characters, which would be against strike guidelines.”

What The Ban Means

The Union action means that actresses and actors cannot dress up as their iconic characters. For example, Brie Larson can’t appear as Captain Marvel on social media. These new details don’t impact the show’s future or the actress’s future.

It simply means that any acting professional under the union cannot go in character. Fans were split on the decision, bringing thousands of responses about the ban, Jenna Ortega, and whether the prohibition from SAG-AFTRA will make a difference.

Support for Jenna Ortega

It’s no surprise that Wednesday fans also support the star, Jenna Ortega. This shines through clearly with an animated discussion about the show only being worthwhile with her as the character:

“Stop the show if you’re replacing her. Seriously, you are going to doom the show. She is the show!!!” –Tony

“She’ll come back. I know she will, you’ll see.” – Anthony P.

“I think she makes Wednesday come to life. I can’t wait for the second season. If Jenna isn’t in it, we won’t watch it.” -Mary.

While some reactions showed worry over losing Jenna Ortega as the Wednesday character, it proves a surprising amount of fan support for the actress and the show.

Dissent and Support of SAG-AFTRA

Many commenters acknowledged the strike action, noting that it is part of the SAG-AFTRA union action and that the “ban” is temporary.

“They are not replacing her. They never were. She can’t use the character until the strike ends.” – Jason.

Others thought that it was an overreach on the union’s part.

“So they can still tell people what they can and can’t do yet be on strike simultaneously? I know who it is. Nobody, and I mean nobody, will ever tell me that I can’t wear a costume come Halloween time, especially if it’s a character I’m playing in a TV show!” – Ryan.

The star Jenna Ortega shines brightly, with ample fan support, even if the “ban” keeps Wednesday off social media for a while.

