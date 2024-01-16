Jenna Ortega Breaks Silence on “Insane” ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Experience

Hollywood icon Jenna Ortega has finally addressed one of her most exciting upcoming projects, revealing some “juicy” details about what to expect.

In a new exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jenna Ortega shared some incredibly exciting information, stating that it’s “some of the most fun [she has] ever had on a set.” The original Beetlejuice, which was released in 1988, is incredibly iconic, allowing stars like Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Geena Davis to truly shine. One part horror, one part comedy, all parts entertaining, the film went on to bring in over $74 million at the box office off of just a $15 million budget. A sequel was always a possibility, but in the decades since nothing has ever come to fruition.

However, in 2023, Warner Bros. officially announced that a sequel was in production, with Michael Keaton set to reprise his role alongside newcomer Jenna Ortega.

“Visually, so exciting. Everything was practical,” stated Ortega, further discussing the look of the film. “I think we’re not using very much CGI or something like that at all.”

“Everyone did an incredible job. I felt so lucky to be there, it was insane … I can’t wait for people to see.” Beetlejuice 2 is set to release on September 6, 2024, with Tim Burton directing once again.

Jenna Ortega began her acting career nearly a decade ago with the Disney Channel Original Stuck in the Middle, which ran for a few short years. While she was also a part of other television shows and movies, even having a very small role in Iron Man 3 (2013), Ortega truly rose to stardom thanks to her Disney Channel career. Ortega continued acting in films before starring in her breakout role in Ti West’s X (2022). This horror film solidified Ortega’s status as the new “Scream Queen,” with Ortega quickly finding success in other horror-related properties such as Netflix’s Wednesday and the iconic Scream franchise.

Ortega starred in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), both of which were major successes for the franchise. These two films combined made over $300 million at the box office, all but assuring more sequels were on the way. However, there is an immense amount of drama and controversy surrounding the Scream franchise, with lead Melissa Barrera being fired in 2023 due to the actress’ support of Palestine ahead of Scream 7. Shortly after this news broke, it was revealed that Jenna Ortega was also exiting the upcoming sequel, but under different circumstances. Ortega reportedly left Scream 7 due to a pay dispute. Ortega had reportedly been paid in the six-figure range for her previous installment, with her team pushing for much higher pay for the Scream VII. Sources claim Ortega was seeking a seven-figure payday.

Will you be watching Beetlejuice 2? What’s your favorite horror movie?