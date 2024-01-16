Disneyland Closing Popular ‘Cars’ Ride Indefinitely

One of Disneyland’s most popular rides will be closing soon.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Publicly Speaks After Being Canceled, Pleads for Understanding

Disneyland is famous for its impressive collection of rides and attractions, some of which are some of the most iconic and legendary in the entire world. One of these great attractions is Radiator Springs Racers, a ride that allows guests to step into the world of Disney Pixar’s Cars franchise of films.

Unfortunately, Radiator Springs Racers will be closing very soon. According to the official Disneyland Attractions website, the ride’s final day of operation will be on February 26, 2024. This closure is indefinite, with no reopening date given.

Radiator Springs Racers is one of the most popular rides at the entire Disneyland Resort. This ride is a fun, exhilarating journey through canyons and other environments taken right out of the original Cars (2006) film. Guests race with others to be the first to complete a lap around the course in an experience that’s quite similar to Test Track at EPCOT in Walt Disney World.

Radiator Springs Racers is located at Disney California Adventure, a theme park dedicated to providing guests with some of the most exciting and “adventurous” experiences at the Disneyland Resort. Alongside Radiator Springs Racers and the entire Cars Land, guests will find other high-octane attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and the Incredicoaster. However, Disneyland is made up of two theme parks, not one, with the original Disneyland Park housing some truly incredible experiences of its own. Rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad are all found here, providing guests with thrills and chills for decades.

In 2024, Disneyland Park will be home to a brand-new ride known as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While new, this water ride is actually the replacement for Disney’s Splash Mountain attraction, which closed earlier in 2023. There’s still no official opening date, but Disney stated that the ride would open sometime in 2024 at Disneyland Park, as well as Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. This new ride is one of the most exciting projects ever undertaken by Walt Disney Imagineering, with Disney first announcing the project roughly four years ago.

What’s your favorite ride at Disneyland? Do you prefer Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure?