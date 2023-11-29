Jenna Ortega Departs From ‘Wednesday’, Shares About New Future

Beloved actress Jenna Ortega has some major words about Netflix’s hit television series Wednesday and her future.

In the wake of various content challenges, even Netflix’s most celebrated series, such as Wednesday (2022) starring Jenna Ortega, finds itself navigating uncertain waters. Since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, speculation surrounding the future of this hit show has been fueled by multiple factors, not the least of which is unexpected departures.

Wednesday Season 1, a captivating Netflix television show created by Tim Burton, breathed new life into the iconic Addams Family characters. Led by the talented Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, the series seamlessly blended mystery, drama, and supernatural intrigue. Ortega’s portrayal brought a modern touch to Wednesday’s dark and quirky personality, while a compelling love triangle involving barista Tyler (Hunter Doohan) and artist Xavier (Percy Hynes White) added depth to the narrative. Of course, if you’ve watched Season 1, you know how the “love triangle” played out in the end, but no spoilers here.

However, the success of Season 1 is now overshadowed by unforeseen challenges. Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier, faces major scrutiny amid sexual assault allegations. While White denies any wrongdoing, the backlash has led to threats of a boycott against Wednesday if the show continues with him. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Netflix is considering writing off the actor, further complicating the show’s future.

Many fans have wondered when the show might begin filming for Season 2 and, honestly, if there will even be a Season 2. Jenna Ortega has been tabbed for multiple projects, including Beetlejuice 2, which she just finished filming alongside Tim Burton, and many have wondered if she even wants to continue with the role of Wednesday Addams anyway. Of course, we recently got an answer to that in the latest reports.

It’s been reported that Ortega will not return to her role as Tara Carpenter in Paramount’s Scream franchise due to her schedule. Apparently, filming for Wednesday is expected to pick up at some point in early 2024 in Ireland, and this means that she won’t be able to fulfill both roles. While Ortega has chosen to return to Wednesday, she and Netflix still face an uphill challenge, especially as they reportedly will depart from what worked in Season 1.

In a surprising twist for Wednesday Season 2, Jenna Ortega previously revealed a significant departure from the established formula. Not only is the love triangle, a central element of Season 1, abandoned, but the decision is compounded by the absence of a new love interest. The love triangle, which played out intricately between Wednesday, Tyler, and Xavier, contributed to the show’s success and provided viewers with a multifaceted exploration of relationships in the Addams Family universe.

“Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all,” Ortega said on an episode of the podcast Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard. “Her being in a love triangle made no sense.”

She went on to say in another interview: “We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously. We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great.”

The sexual assault allegations against Percy Hynes White undoubtedly impact the decision-making process, adding real-world complexity to the show’s fictional narrative. The controversy surrounding White intensifies challenges for the production team. Jenna Ortega and the executive’s decision not to introduce a new love interest further raises questions about the show’s future direction.

As Netflix, facing increased competition and strategic shifts aims to maintain the success of its flagship show, the unexpected alterations to Wednesday Season 2 introduce a new layer of uncertainty. How will these changes impact the show’s narrative and audience reception? The unfolding drama surrounding Wednesday Season 2, coupled with the challenges posed by real-world controversies, creates an unprecedented situation for the beloved Netflix series.

Ultimately, while some would say she’s departing from the Wednesday Addams they came to enjoy in the first season, others would say she’s deciding bring back a classic character with less of a “teen drama” and modern feel.

