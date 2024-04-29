2024 Update: Netflix Cuts Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Promotes New Film

Netflix is using Jenna Ortega in a new way, and it has nothing to do with the massive hit show Wednesday that shattered Netflix ratings.

Jenna Ortega is no newbie to Netflix. While many of us know her as Wednesday Addams from the Netflix original series Wednesday, a spin-off from The Addams Family that places the Scream Queen, Jenna Ortega, as the titular character of Nevermore Academy, it is not the only show or film she stars in on the platform.

Ortega was in the popular thriller You, starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg. Horror film X is streaming on Netflix, starring Ortega, as is Jane the Virgin, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and Yes Day.

While each of these projects stars Ortega, none of them place her as the shining lead like the controversial film Miller’s Girl does. Miller’s Girl has just debuted on Netflix, and despite complaints of certain scenes in the film, it is already #4 on the Netflix charts for most popular movie. Even with a low Rotten Tomato score of 29%, Netflix is certainly using the Ortega charm that they have cultivated on this one.

Despite a relatively quiet pre-release, the Lionsgate film Miller’s Girl sparked conversation upon its January 26th debut.

The main focus landed on the sexually charged relationship between Cairo Sweet (played by Jenna Ortega) and Jonathan Miller (played by Morgan Freeman). Their significant age difference and the inclusion of female kissing scenes for Ortega’s character fueled discussions.

However, Miller’s Girl offers more than just a provocative premise. The film delves into the complex bond between two isolated intellectuals – a struggling writer, Jonathan Miller, and his gifted student, Cairo Sweet. A creative writing assignment throws them into a heady exploration of uncomfortable truths, blurring the lines between student and teacher. As both characters grapple with the assignment’s demands, a powerful attraction emerges, forcing them to confront the hero and villain within themselves.

The movie will likely reach further up on the top 10 Netflix list this week due to the public’s overwhelming love for Jenna Ortega, especially while everyone patiently awaits the release of Wednesday season 2, which is currently filming in Ireland. The film’s main competition will be the Sydney Sweeney rom-com Anything But You, which has been occupying the top spot on the Netflix charts.

As for the debut of Wednesday season 2, fans will have to keep packing their patience as it is a long ways away.

In November of 2022, when Netflix revamped The Addams Family, bringing back the classic characters of Wednesday Addams, Pugsley Addams, Thing, Uncle Fester, Morticia Addams, and Gomez Addams under the skillful direction of Tim Burton, the streaming platform had an immediate success.

It may come as a surprise to many, but over time, the first season of Wednesday has emerged as Netflix’s most-viewed English-speaking single season ever, surpassing even the previous season of Stranger Things. With 252 million views and 1.7 billion hours watched, the popularity is staggering, explaining why Netflix is placing such high priority on the second season. The one show to have the top spot is Squid Game, which will debut a second season this fall.

Casting news for season 2 has begun to surface, with Steve Buscemi and Thandiwe Newton being among the names mentioned so far, indicating that things are beginning to take shape.

This season, we have been told that Jenna Ortega’s love story will fizzle, which makes sense as Netflix has written out Percy Hynes White after false abuse accusations were made against the actor. Ortega will actually be starring alongside White in a new romance called Winter Spring Summer or Fall.

The show is also going to take a darker turn, and with Ortega in the producer seat now, she is also looking to make every episode feel more like a movie in terms of plot and engaging character development.

For the upcoming second season, viewers can anticipate Jenna Ortega reprising her role as Wednesday Addams, alongside the returning cast members portraying the Addams family: Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley. Furthermore, it’s highly probable that Wednesday’s classmates at Nevermore, including Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) and Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday), will make a comeback, among other members of the ensemble cast.

A new member of the Addams family will join the cast, but it’s unclear who yet. “I would love to see Cousin Itt,” Ortega said.

Based on the current filming schedule, it seems likely that the second season of Wednesday will debut in 2025, alongside the predicted final season of Stranger Things.

Wednesday is a production of MGM Television, a company currently under the ownership of Amazon Prime. However, despite this, it is expected to continue airing on Netflix, as indicated by an industry source speaking to Vulture. The report states that the agreement between Netflix and MGM for Wednesday was established well before Amazon acquired the studio. Additionally, Deadline has reported that despite MGM’s restructuring into Amazon Studios, there are no expectations for this development to disrupt the production of future seasons of Wednesday.

Ortega will be back on the silver screen this fall in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice alongside Micheal Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, and Willem Dafoe in the Tim Burton sequel debuting September 6, 2024.

Are you excited to see Wednesday season 2 return? Were you a fan of the show?