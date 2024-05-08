Tim Burton Reunites Legendary ‘Addams Family’ Cast

Spearheaded by the weird and wonderful Tim Burton, Netflix’s Wednesday is returning for season 2 with a slew of strange and unusual talent in its new cast list. However, one name joining the Addams clan in yesterday’s teaser might do more than turn a few heads.

The delightfully gothic series starring Jena Ortega as a teenaged Wednesday Addams attending Nevermore Academy absolutely thrilled fans when it premiered on Netflix. After a season of developmental struggles, the series is back in production with yet another mystery on the way. However, Wednesday and her friends aren’t the only exciting parties joining the excitement.

The teaser above shows a cast list with several of season one’s cast returning to the series, but it also features quite a few special guests rounding out the cast. Per Variety, series creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar made the following statement.

“We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces…”

As exciting as that promise sounds, one question remains. Just which members of the Addams family will be joining us this season? A closer inspection of the footage above might tell more than some suspect.

Wednesday: An Addams Family Reunion

Naturally, having an Addams family spinoff would be impossible without the creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky clan of characters that have ghoulishly delighted fans for decades. While we know that Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Lurch, Thing, and (of course) Wednesday are coming back, they won’t be the only members inviting the fans back to Nevermore.

According to the cast list, Luis Guzmán, Cathrine Zeta-Jones, and Isaac Ordonez will return as Gomez, Morticia, and Pugsley, respectively, becoming series regulars. However, adding Addams Family alum Christopher Lloyd might call Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester into question.

Known for his work on films like Back to the Future (1985), Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), and many more, Lloyd reinvigorated the role of Uncle Fester in the 1991 Addams Family film, and Burton has brought him back for yet another run with everyone’s favorite freaky family. However, his role is currently unknown.

A Familiar Face for Fester?

While Fred Armisen is said to reprise his role as Fester (seen in the first season), this writer can’t help but wonder if Tim Burton isn’t planning to utilize the previous incarnation to a larger effect in season 2. Granted, this wouldn’t be the first time the series has brought forth a familiar family member for the more modern adaptation.

It should also be noted that Wednesday actress Christina Ricci had a tremendous role to play as Marilyn Thornhill in the previous season, metaphorically passing the torch as she played opposite Jenna Ortega. Who’s to say Christopher Lloyd’s appearance won’t do the same for Fester?

No matter what the creators have planned, it will undoubtedly come with a heaping helping of fan service as the show brings together the rest of the Addamses for another serving of spooky fan service. While no official release date has been announced, season 2 of Wednesday will likely be thrilling and chilling our screens in 2025.

Are you excited to see the Addams Family reunited for Netflix?