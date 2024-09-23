Brand-New ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Gets First Official Trailer

We might have a long wait until Jurassic World Rebirth is released in theaters, but fortunately, the Jurassic franchise appears to be on the verge of yet another heyday.

Jurassic World Rebirth is being directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) with a screenplay written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park). Steven Spielberg also returns as executive producer.

The film, which will be the seventh entry in the long-running series, stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein.

The official synopsis describes it as the start of “a new Jurassic era,” which is apt considering there’s a lot more than just the movie coming our way: there’s the first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA), the third entry in the “Jurassic World Evolution” video game series, and a brand-new animated series, in development.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory premiered on Netflix in May to wide acclaim. While it is, technically speaking, the sixth season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, it is also a rebranding that adopts a much darker tone with its murder mystery-esque plot, which sees “The Nublar Six” (now five) trying to solve the apparent death of a fallen comrade.

The show saw the return of several actors from the previous six seasons: Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius Bowman, Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus, Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula, and Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez. However, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega did not reprise her role as Brooklynn, who is now played by Kiersten Kelly.

Now, the first official trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 trailer has arrived: Watch it below, per the Jurassic Park fan channel Swrve:

Though it looks like it’s set to continue with the darker themes of the first season, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 also looks perfectly in line with Camp Cretaceous, offering up that same sense of whimsy and adventure that made the initial series a hit with viewers.

The new trailer follows the teaser that was revealed during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con:

Per Deadline, here’s the official synopsis for the new series:

“With the Nublar Five stowed away on a dinosaur-filled cargo ship headed to parts unknown, their mission to find who is after them sets them on a collision course with the mysterious Broker,” adding, “Unaware that Brooklynn is alive, the discovery of her whereabouts will call into question everything they thought they knew about each other.”

Check out the Chaos Theory Season 2 poster shared by @JurassicOutpost on X (Twitter):

Check out the brand new poster for #JurassicWorld: #ChaosTheory season 2, revealed at #SDCC2024!

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on October 17.

What did you think of Chaos Theory Season 1? Let Inside the Magic know down below!