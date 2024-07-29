SDCC Reveals First Official Trailer for ‘Jurassic World’ Movie Sequel, Takes Franchise in Bold New Direction

Hold onto your butts — the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) has unveiled the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated Jurassic World movie sequel, which is one of four upcoming sequels in the franchise.

The upcoming Jurassic World movie sequel is currently the talk of the town within the fandom. Tentatively titled Jurassic World 4 (2025) — though rumored to be titled Jurassic World: Rebirth (which feels quite boring) — the new film will see Marvel Cinematic Universe star Scarlett Johansson lead a new team of characters against InGen’s dinosaurs.

Her co-stars include Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), and Mahershala Ali (The Green Book). No actors from the previous Jurassic Park/Jurassic World films are expected to return.

The film is being directed by Gareth Edwards (Monsters, Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley (the Jurassic World trilogy), and executive-produced by Steven Spielberg (director of the first two Jurassic films and EP on the last four sequels).

But little do many fans realize that there are four Jurassic sequels in the works. In addition to the movie, there’s the first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA), the third “Jurassic World Evolution” video game, and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 (or, if you want to get technical, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 7).

Chaos Theory picks up years after Camp Cretaceous to find Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams), Ben Pincus (Sean Giambrone), Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula (Kausar Mohammed), Kenji Kon (Darren Barnet), and Sammy Gutierrez (Raini Rodriguez) trying to find out what happened to their fallen friend, Brooklynn (Kiersten Kell replaces Jenna Ortega).

Now, San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024 has unveiled the first official teaser for the new season, which comes just weeks after the first season premiered on Netflix. Hardly all that surprising for an animated series (Camp Cretaceous seasons were also released in relatively quick succession), but it’s further proof that the Jurassic franchise is in full swing again.

Watch the trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 below, per Jurassic World:

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory was certainly an improvement over its predecessor. While the series still suffers from wafer-thin storytelling (bite-sized plots that wouldn’t even warrant a single feature-length film stretched over eight episodes), the tone is a lot darker, which brings the animated side of the Jurassic franchise more in line with the films.

Set between the two latest sequels, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022), Chaos Theory also bridges the gap between the two films in a more efficient and focused way, shining the spotlight on dinosaurs living in the wild throughout North America — something 2022’s Dominion failed to do despite many promises.

While it remains to be seen whether things will get even darker for Darius, Ben, Yaz, Kenji, and Sammy (and Brooklynn, too, who’s hiding from her friends for reasons unknown), this new trailer at least promises a refreshing change of scenery for the series, taking the characters out onto a dark and stormy ocean aboard a cargo ship — the one they made their way onto at the end of the Season 1 finale — where dinosaurs have most likely broken free.

Hold onto your butts, indeed.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on October 17. Jurassic World 4 will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025. There’s no release dates for the upcoming video games, “Jurassic Park: Survival” and “Jurassic World Evolution 3”.

Are you a fan of the animated side of Jurassic Park/Jurassic World? What did you think of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 1? Let Inside the Magic know down below!