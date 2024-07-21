New ‘Jurassic World 4’ Title Reportedly Revealed (You’ll Probably Hate It)

Jurassic World 4 (2025) reportedly has a brand-new title.

Jurassic World 4 is moving ahead with the speed of a Velociraptor in an open clearing. Filming on location recently wrapped in Thailand, and now the movie is heading underwater in Malta Film Studios before some final studio shoots in the UK.

Lifelong Jurassic Park fan Scarlett Johansson, who’ll be leading an entirely new cast in the film, has been exciting fans with her many recent interviews lately. Meanwhile, Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) director Gareth Edwards takes the helm.

No previous actors are returning, however, the project reunites some past creatives: Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) scribe David Koepp, Jurassic World trilogy producers Patrick Crowley and Frank Marshall, and EP Steven Spielberg.

But while fans are expecting the tentatively titled Jurassic World 4 to launch “a new Jurassic era” — per the official logline shared by Variety — by giving us a new Jurassic title variation (e.g., Jurassic Universe, Jurassic Frontiers), apparently, that’s not going to happen.

Instead, the website uspto.report reveals that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment Inc. have filed several trademarks for a new name. As such, the movie will continue under the Jurassic World banner and give us nothing more than a new subtitle.

🚨 We may finally have our title for the NEXT Jurassic World movie. ‘JURASSIC WORLD: REBIRTH’ has been trademarked multiple times 🚨 Universal are set to announce the title of ‘Jurassic 7’ soon 🦖 pic.twitter.com/lq80uBa7gA — Swrve 🦖 ‘Jurassic’ News Outlet & Content (@SwrveYT) July 20, 2024

So, what’s the new movie going to be called? While nothing has been confirmed by the studio or by any of the creatives involved — so take this with a huge pinch of salt — this new information suggests that Jurassic World 4 will be called Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Like the two previous banners, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, this new title is expected to cover all forms of tie-in media, as a summary for the filing on uspto.report reads:

“JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of a film series, television series, short form entertainment content, videos and podcasts in the field of news, sports, comedy, drama, music and variety content; entertainment services in the nature of the production and distribution of film, television series, short form entertainment content, videos, podcasts and games featuring news, entertainment, sports.”

Previously, it was rumored that the new movie will be titled Jurassic City, which seems to line up with the fact that the film will feature ancient jungle ruins, as confirmed in set photos from filming on location in Thailand shared by X (Twitter) account @reelnewshawaii.

However, it’s worth noting that this may still be the case. As for the possibility of the subtitle variant, such formats haven’t always been the case for the Jurassic franchise, but then again, the films have lacked consistency with their overall titles from the very first sequel in 1997.

Previous Jurassic Park/Jurassic World Variations

Things got off to a simple start with the original 1993 film, Jurassic Park, but The Lost World: Jurassic Park shook things up before the series even got moving. Jurassic Park III (2001) decided to play things safe, but 14 years later, the franchise was rebranded.

Jurassic World (2015) became the Jurassic series’ new moniker, and has since become an alternate name for the entire blockbuster IP. But its two subtitled-sequels, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022), may have set a trend.

With all that said, we still don’t know if the movie is even a sequel, although Rebirth suggests that it follows on from the World trilogy. But it’s worth noting that Scarlett Johansson keeps referring to the project as Jurassic “Park” — and not “World” — in her recent interviews.

Our Proposed Title for the Upcoming Jurassic Movie

Either way, if Jurassic World: Rebirth turns out to be true, we’re sure many will agree that it feels very derivative. Why not go the extra mile and just call it Jurassic World: Resurrection or Jurassic World: The Return? Perhaps even Jurassic World: The Revenge at this rate.

Personally, we think another total rebranding is the best option for the franchise. A third trilogy that drops “World” altogether. Jurassic Empire has a nice sound to it.

Jurassic World 4 stars Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), and Mahershala Ali (The Green Book).

The film will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

