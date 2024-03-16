Confirmed: ‘Jurassic World’ Character Returning for Upcoming Sequel

Now that production is almost underway for Jurassic World 4, which is set to start shooting this summer, fans are eager to find out who will star in the seventh installment in the Jurassic franchise. It’s now rumored that Marvel star Scarlett Johansson, best known for portraying Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is in talks with Universal Pictures to play the lead, but there’s no word on who else might appear.

Unfortunately, no actors from the previous six films are expected to return (Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Chris Pratt, and Bryce Dallas Howard, etc.), as the new movie is said to be the beginning of “a new Jurassic era.” Universal has yet to confirm whether the film is even a sequel or a prequel, but given its working title, it’s likely to follow on from the most recent film, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), which grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

But Jurassic World 4 isn’t the only Jurassic sequel in the works. In fact, it’s one of three. Before we see the movie sequel, which is slated for release in theaters on July 2, 2025, and the upcoming first-person action-adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA), which currently has no release date, the highly anticipated animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) will arrive on Netflix — more than likely before the summer. And we know that at least one Jurassic World character is returning.

Check out the official teaser for Chaos Theory below, per the franchise’s official YouTube channel:

Adopting the same animation style, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory follows on from its predecessor Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), whose five seasons follow a group of teens (Darius Bowman, Kenji Kon, Brooklynn, Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula, Sammy Gutierrez, and Ben Pincus) who are stranded on Isla Nublar after the collapse of the dinosaur theme park as seen in the 2015 film directed by Colin Trevorrow.

While most of the series takes place between Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), the Season 5 finale, “The Nublar Six,” catches up with Dominion to find the teens a few years older and back on the mainland where dinosaurs have started to appear following the events caused by Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) in Fallen Kingdom. Chaos Theory is set to take place sometime after the Season 5 finale.

While the teaser doesn’t give too much away, we know Chaos Theory takes place between Fallen Kingdom and Dominion and that the returning character in question is Darius Bowman, with Paul-Mikél Williams reprising his role. It remains to be seen whether any of the other Camp Cretaceous characters are also back, although it’s likely we’ll see more live-action characters undergo the animated treatment in addition to Dr. Henry Wu and Lewis Dodgson, who are voiced by Greg Chun and Adam Harrington, respectively, in the series.

Per Universal Pictures, the official blurb for Chaos Theory reads, “After the park has closed, after the kingdom has fallen, a new era of chaos begins….” Chaos Theory is likely to be released on Netflix before the summer.

Camp Cretaceous seasons 1 — 5 and the interactive adventure experience Hidden Adventure are now streaming on Netflix. It stars Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman), Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula), Ryan Potter (Kenji Kon), Raini Rodriguez (Sammy Gutierrez), and Jenna Ortega (Brooklynn).

The Future of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World

There’s a lot to look forward to in the Jurassic franchise. In addition to Jurassic Park: Chaos Theory, Universal Pictures has confirmed that Jurassic World 4 (2025) is in active development and will arrive in theaters on July 2, 2025. There’s also the upcoming animated action-adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival.

There’s no shortage of real-world experiences, either. Universal Studios’ Jurassic Park and Jurassic World theme park attractions, such as Jurassic World: The Ride and VelociCoaster, continue to immerse guests, while Jurassic World: The Exhibition and Jurassic World Live Tour are showing in select locations worldwide.

Are you excited about Chaos Theory?