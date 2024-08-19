Plans To Remove ‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega From Hit Series Reportedly Revealed, Replacement Actor Confirmed

To call Jenna Ortega one of the hottest names on the Hollywood scene right now would be the understatement of the millennium. Recent years have seen Ortega, 21, go from strength to strength, with the star going from relatively small movies and television shows to starring in some of the biggest franchises currently dominating theaters and streaming services.

But the past year hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Wednesday icon. After Melissa Barrera, who plays Ortega’s on-screen sister Sam Carpenter in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), was fired from Scream 7 for sharing a controversial social media post regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, Ortega’s exit was also announced, and so was director Christopher Landon’s.

Recently, Ortega broke her silence on co-star Melissa Barrera’s firing from the hit teen-horror series, telling Vanity Fair that “the [movie] business” is “so touchy-feely,” and that “everybody wants to be politically correct” but that “it lacks honesty.”

“I wish that we had a better sense of conversation,” she added. “Imagine if everyone could say what they felt and not be judged for it and, if anything, it sparked some sort of debate, not an argument.”

But it turns out that Scream 7 was likely done with the Carpenter sisters anyway and that it was unlikely their characters would have returned for a fourth outing.

Scream Abandons Jenna Ortega Forever

How is Jenna Ortega involved in the Scream franchise?

While Scream 7 now has a new script, plans to kill off Ortega’s character in the original story have reportedly been revealed. According to the YouTube channel Beyond the Mask (via Cinemablend), the film would have killed Tara Carpenter as a means to push her half-sister Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) toward the dark side, as teased in the last two films.

In Scream (2022) and Scream VI, Sam, daughter of original Ghostface killer Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), struggles with her psychotic tendencies. Supposedly, the original Scream 7 would have ended the Carpenter sisters’ storyline by having Tara killed by a new Ghostface, and Sam becoming a Ghostface herself. But, of course, that’s not going to happen now.

Since Barrera, Landon, and Ortega exited the film, the project has landed franchise legacy star Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), who essentially replaces both Barrera and Ortega, and Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), and Scream 4 (2011) writer Kevin Williamson as director.

While plot details are unknown, the Carpenter sisters will not be recast and, as such, won’t have any sort of role in the upcoming sequel.

According to the report, plans to kill off Jenna Ortega were due to her “busy schedule.”

So, Ortega won’t ever be returning to Scream. But what’s the current status of all her other major franchises?

Which Franchises Has Jenna Ortega Been a Part Of?

Wednesday

Is Jenna Ortega in the new Wednesday series?

While Jenna Ortega had already appeared in multiple movies and TV shows (Insidious: Chapter 2, Studio 666, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, 2022’s Scream, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) prior to landing the role of Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series, playing the morbid, pigtail-wearing Addams family teen certainly solidified her superstar status.

The show premiered on the platform in November 2022 to wide praise, quickly becoming the second most-watched English-language Netflix series while receiving numerous nominations (including two Golden Globes) and swiping four Primetime Emmy Awards. Unsurprisingly, Wednesday was renewed for a second season that’s currently in production.

But is Jenna Ortega reprising her role as Wednesday? The answer is yes. Simply put, there is no Wednesday without the superstar. We can’t imagine anyone else filling the role. Wednesday Season 2 will undoubtedly be a huge hit, just like the first season — but above anything else, we can’t wait to find out what its equivalent to Wednesday’s viral dance is!

Jurassic World

What role does Jenna Ortega play in Jurassic World?

Unbeknownst to many, Jenna Ortega voiced the teen vlogger Brooklynn in all five seasons of the animated Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022). The show takes place during and directly after Jurassic World (2015), following six teens who become stranded on Isla Nublar after the dinosaur breakout as seen in the 2015 film.

Ortega’s vivacious teen is one of the show’s six leading characters. However, much to everyone’s surprise, she did not reprise her role for the latest series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), which acts as a sequel to Camp Cretaceous. She was replaced by Kiersten Kelly, who’ll be returning in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 later this year.

Before the Season 1 premiere on Netflix in May, showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley told IGN that Ortega’s exit was the result of a “busy schedule” that made it “impossible” for her to return (sound familiar?). This was likely in reference to her shooting Wednesday Season 2 and the upcoming movie sequel Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice (2024).

Sadly, with a new star now voicing Brooklynn, the series will continue without Jenna Ortega.

Beetlejuice

What character does Jenna Ortega portray in Beetlejuice?

It came as no surprise when Jenna Ortega was cast in the long-awaited Beetlejuice (1988) sequel. Not only was she already playing a morbid, gothic-world-inhabiting teen in Wednesday, but she was also working with Tim Burton, an executive producer on the hit Addams Family series who returns to direct Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice after helming the original film.

Ortega will play Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Lydia Deetz played by Winona Ryder, who returns alongside Catherine O’Hara (Delia Deetz), and Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice). In the 1988 film, Ryder’s gothic teenage character is comparable to Wednesday Addams, however, in the new film, Ortega’s Astrid appears to be a skeptic when it comes to the supernatural.

Though there are no confirmed plans for a third Beetlejuice film, the title for the upcoming sequel suggests it’s more than likely on the cards. In the first film, one must utter the word “Beetlejuice” three times to summon the titular bio-exorcist (played by Michael Keaton), so a third film would obviously be titled Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

There’s no doubt whatsoever that Jenna Ortega would return for a third film — unless that “busy schedule” of hers gets in the way again!

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice will be released in theaters on September 6. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 17.

There are no release dates for Scream 7 or Wednesday Season 2.

Which one of Jenna Ortega’s franchises is your favorite? And where else do you hope to see her pop up? Let us know in the comments down below!