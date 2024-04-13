After Seemingly Exiting Hit Netflix Series, Jenna Ortega Becomes New Batgirl

Jurassic World. Wednesday. Scream. Beetlejuice. And now Batgirl. Is there anything Jenna Ortega can’t do?

Over the last two years, Jenna Ortega has become a household name. While she appeared in two sequels in one of the most popular and successful slasher franchises of all time, Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), it was Netflix’s The Addams Family spinoff-of-sorts television series Wednesday (2022) that truly sealed the deal for the then-rising star.

The Tim Burton-produced teen mystery drama became a cultural phenomenon and catapulted Ortega into stardom. The 21-year-old American actress had already appeared in numerous films and TV shows by the time she donned the black pigtails, but she’s now as synonymous with the character as, say, Ryan Reynolds is with Wade Wilson/Deadpool.

Meanwhile, though casting is yet to be confirmed, Ortega could make her live-action debut as the teen vlogger Brooklynn from the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022) in the upcoming movie sequel Jurassic World 4 (2025).

A new rumor suggests that Ortega’s Brooklynn may be one of three teenagers in the film.

Now, in addition to Wednesday Addams, Jenna Ortega has stepped into another iconic role: Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, the female equivalent of Bruce Wayne/Batman. While the below trailer is 100% fake (courtesy of YouTube channel KH Studios), utilizing footage from CW’s Batwoman (2019 — 2022), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), The Batman (2022), The Suicide Squad (2021), and beyond, with the aid of Deepfake technology, it’s still fun to see Ortega suit up as Batgirl:

Though nowhere near as popular as The Dark Knight himself, Batgirl has appeared in countless DC Comics and animated adaptations over the decades and was even set to get her own solo movie in the now-defunct Batgirl, which starred Leslie Grace as the titular Gotham City crime-fighter. But the film was famously scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery in 2022.

Yes, the above trailer is fake, but is it possible Jenna Ortega will one day don the cape and cowl and take up the mantle from Leslie Grace? We’ll probably never see the scrapped DC movie, which would have seen Michael Keaton reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman before The Flash (2023), but now that there’s a new DC Universe underway, never say never.

Fortunately, there are several Jenna Ortega projects and several Batman projects underway.

Ortega will return as Wednesday Addams in the second season of the hit Netflix series and will appear in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice (2024) later this year opposite Batman star Michael Keaton, who reprises his role as the foul-mouthed “bio-exorcist.” However, it remains to be seen whether the actress will reprise her role as Brooklynn in Netflix’s upcoming animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), which is a sequel to Camp Cretaceous.

As for the Caped Crusader, Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) will be released in October, and The Batman Part II (2025) will hit theaters next year. There’s also a new Batman reboot in the works titled The Brave and the Bold (TBA), which will form part of the new DC Universe.

Check out the official trailer for Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice from director Tim Burton below:

Would you like to see Jenna Ortega play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in a new DC reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!