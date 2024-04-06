Major Updates: Netflix Axes ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Release

A production update for Wednesday season 2 has sparked excitement among fans, revealing a major date for the highly anticipated continuation of the series.

Set in a modernized world, Wednesday breathes new life into the iconic characters from the beloved multimedia franchise, The Addams Family. Starring Jenna Ortega in the titular role of Wednesday Addams, the show quickly captivated audiences upon its debut on Netflix in November 2022. However, there has been quite an amount of turmoil related to the series, particularly over the last few months following delays from the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Season 1 of Wednesday was nothing short of a phenomenon, quickly establishing itself as a must-watch series. The blend of dark humor, quirky characters, and contemporary themes struck a chord with viewers, catapulting it to the top of Netflix’s charts. Within its first week, the show shattered records, boasting an impressive 341 million viewing hours, surpassing even the acclaimed Stranger Things season 4.

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest updates surrounding Wednesday, you know that the show was once set for a hopeful 2024 release. However, Netflix dashed those hopes, revealing that a 2024 release for Season 2 was no longer in the cards. Since that point, many fans have wondered when Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton—who just wrapped up filming on Beetlejuice 2 a couple of months ago—might reunite for Season 2. Now, we finally have major updates to share.

According to a listing on the Film & Television Industry Alliance online Production List, which was shared by ScreenRant, filming for season 2 is scheduled to commence in London on April 30. While this date has yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix or the show’s creators, it serves as an exciting indication that new episodes are on the horizon. Of course, this is different from original reports that indicated the show would begin filming in Ireland, so it will be interesting to see if this is confirmed by Netflix.

Will Wednesday Season 2 feature the same cast?

Central to the success of Wednesday was the exceptional performance of its cast. Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams was both captivating and chilling, capturing the essence of the iconic character while infusing her with a modern flair. Supported by a talented ensemble cast including Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, and more, the series brought the eccentric Addams family to life in a fresh and compelling way.

Beyond its viewership numbers, Wednesday garnered widespread critical acclaim for its inventive storytelling and stylish visuals. Critics praised its ability to balance the macabre with humor and heart, delivering a series that was both entertaining and thought-provoking. The show’s success led to a swift renewal for season 2, signaling Netflix’s confidence in the continued appeal of the Addams family saga.

As for Season 2 casting updates, the expectation is that all major cast members have already signed on for a second season. There are questions about Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe) and his return due to allegations that came forward against him last year, but Netflix has not revealed a confirmed answer. Outside of that, the major question here has to do with Season 3 more than anything else. While Jenna Ortega will be back in her role for Season 2, there are numerous Hollywood insiders, including Matthew Belloni, who indicate that this might be the last season for Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Speaking with Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw, Belloni offered a prediction on Ortega’s future with the television series back in January.

“I have a prediction on Wednesday,” Belloni, who previously served as the Editorial Director for The Hollywood Reporter, said. “I do not believe that Jenna Ortega will be on the show beyond the second season. I think there’s a reason why they are developing spin-offs like the Uncle Fester show and others they have in the works. And I just feel like this may be two and done for her.”

The legacy of Wednesday extends far beyond the confines of its modern adaptation. The series draws inspiration from the original Addams Family creations, which first emerged in the 1930s as a series of single-panel cartoons by Charles Addams. These darkly humorous depictions of a bizarre and unconventional family struck a chord with audiences, leading to adaptations in various forms, including television, film, and theater. Perhaps most notably, The Addams Family found success on television with the iconic 1960s series of the same name. Starring John Astin as Gomez Addams and Carolyn Jones as Morticia Addams, the show became a cult classic, beloved for its quirky characters and witty humor.

It should be noted that Netflix has not released any further details on production, release dates, or casting decisions for Wednesday.

What do you want to see from the hit Netflix television series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!