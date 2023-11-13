Legal Issues Shut Down Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’, Reports Say

It’s clear that one of the most anticipated television series is Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2.

Jenna Ortega has been making waves in the entertainment industry, and Netflix’s Wednesday, is no exception. The young actress takes on the titular role in this coming-of-age dark comedy series that puts a fresh and intriguing spin on the iconic Addams Family.

Wednesday follows the adventures of Wednesday Addams, the classic character created by Charles Addams. However, this time, the story focuses on Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the beloved character is a perfect blend of darkness and humor, capturing the essence of Wednesday while bringing a modern and relatable twist to the character.

One of the standout aspects of Wednesday is its unique tone. The series combines elements of mystery, supernatural occurrences, and teenage drama, creating a captivating narrative that appeals to a broad audience. Jenna Ortega’s performance is a key factor in balancing the show’s dark and comedic elements. Her ability to convey Wednesday’s stoic and macabre demeanor while infusing moments of humor showcases her versatility as an actress.

The Netflix series also explores Wednesday’s relationships, both with her peculiar family and the diverse student body at Nevermore Academy. Viewers witness her navigating the challenges of adolescence while dealing with the eccentricities that come with being part of the Addams family. Ortega’s chemistry with the rest of the cast, including Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez, adds depth to the characters and enhances the overall viewing experience.

Wednesday doesn’t shy away from addressing contemporary issues, blending social commentary with the supernatural. The show manages to tackle themes such as acceptance, individuality, and the complexities of family dynamics in a way that feels relevant and relatable. Jenna Ortega’s performance is central to conveying the emotional depth of these themes, making her a standout in the ensemble cast. In addition to Ortega’s compelling performance, the series benefits from its visually stunning production design. The gloomy yet visually striking aesthetics pay homage to the Addams Family legacy while giving the show a fresh and modern look.

Despite the success that Wednesday Season 1 has had, there’s no doubt that the show has faced an uphill battle with getting Season 2 off the ground. As we’ve noted in previous reports, Jenna Ortega’s schedule following the SAG-AFTRA strikes makes things difficult for Netflix. Ortega is reportedly set to return to work and finish up filming on Beetlejuice 2 alongside Tim Burton. Until those two figures are free, there will not be any major production happening on the show. But that’s not all.

Percy Hynes White has reportedly been written off the show after allegations of sexual assault have come forward. Though the actor has denied the claims, multiple reports indicate that Netflix will not be striking a deal with him to return for the second season.

If all that weren’t enough, there have now been reports that Netflix is facing legal issues with getting the show off the ground. One report, which Inside the Magic covered, indicates that Netflix has “lost the rights” to the show. While there has been no confirmation that this is true, there are reports that Netflix is still getting contractual obligations in place and that these final legalities could be what is delaying the start of filming.

Unfortunately for fans, if filming doesn’t start very soon, there is little to no chance that it will be released this year. That is, unless it is released in halves.

“Now, is there any chance at all that you could see some episodes before the end of the year? Let’s just say that, at least for now, we are considering this to be a longshot,” Cartermatt reports. “The only way we really envision this happening is in the event Netflix splits up the season into halves. If that transpires, it’s at least something that we couldn’t rule out. We certainly hope that filming will be done by this time next year; the issue after the fact is that Wednesday takes a good bit of time in post-production to render all the different effects.”

For now, however, we still haven’t received any updates on when the show might begin filming. As has been noted, there are likely contractual issues that still have to be resolved, and the show may even still be finishing up writing.

