Jenna Ortega Seemingly Exits Hit Netflix Series as New Season Looms

To say that Jenna Ortega is a rising star is no longer true — she’s officially at the top. The 21-year-old actress has appeared in numerous movies and television shows over the last few years (including minor roles in blockbusters such as Iron Man 3), but her most notable appearances so far have been as Woodsboro teen Tara Carpenter in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023) and as the titular Addams family teen in Netflix’s Wednesday (2022).

While she was set to return in Scream VII (TBA), she recently exited the project reportedly over a salary dispute (although other sources claim it was due to a scheduling conflict with Wednesday Season 2). Scream VII also suffered the loss of lead star Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter, Ortega’s on-screen sister) and director Christopher Landon, however, it’s now officially back on track with Neve Campbell set to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott.

Later this year, Ortega will appear in the long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice (2024) from director Tim Burton. Check out the official trailer from Warner Bros. Pictures below:

And, of course, the Scream star is also set to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday Season 2. The first season became a worldwide phenomenon when it premiered on Netflix in 2022. Not only did it receive critical acclaim, but it became the second-most watched English-language Netflix series and swiftly received multiple award nominations. Consequently, it transformed Ortega into a household name virtually overnight.

But many fans don’t realize that Wednesday isn’t Jenna Ortega’s only successful television series on the streaming service giant. While she doesn’t appear in the flesh, she lends her vocal talents to the teen vlogger Brooklynn in all five seasons of the popular animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), which is part of the multi-billion-dollar Jurassic Park franchise.

Now, Camp Cretaceous is getting a sequel titled Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), a brand-new animated series that will stream on Netflix on May 24. Check out the trailer:

As you’ll notice, Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega) only appears in the trailer via archive footage. Chaos Theory, which takes place six years later (set between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion), will seemingly focus on Darius Bowman and Ben Pincus, with Paul-Mikél Williams and Sean Giambrone reprising their roles.

As such, Ortega may not be returning to play Brooklynn. While nothing has been confirmed either way, the fact that the biggest name from Camp Cretaceous is nowhere in sight speaks volumes. However, a line from Ben suggests Ortega’s character may return for a cameo, as he says, “We need to warn the others before it’s too late.”

But if the beloved star doesn’t show up, here’s to hoping she’ll be cast as the live-action version of Brooklynn in Jurassic World 4 (2025).

