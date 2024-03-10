Johnny Depp, Tim Burton Reunited in International Project

Johnny Depp has once again crossed paths with Tim Burton in an international project showcasing the artist’s versatility.

Amid his long-awaited return to the American film industry, Johnny Depp has once again shared the spotlight with the legendary director Tim Burton, as the actor was invited to join a multi-national project showcasing Burton’s versatility with movies like Beetlejuice (1988), Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands (1990), Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Ed Wood (1994), Big Fish (2003), Corpse Bride (2005), and Sweeney Todd (2007).

Depp recently shared on social media that he was grateful for the invitation, posting a photo on his Instagram stories saying “Thank you for having me” during his visit to “The World of Tim Burton” exhibition, currently taking place in The National Museum of Cinema at the Mole Antonelliana in Torino, Italy.

The profoundly engaging exhibition comprises works from Burton’s signature films and projects, including The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) and The Melancholy Death of Oyster Boy and Other Stories (1997), as well as artworks that were never before exhibited.

The World of Tim Burton’s official website describes it as follows: “The exhibition reveals an inimitable style that is informed by Burton’s specific perspective. His amalgamations of man, animal, and machine are evocative of an artistically-inclined Dr. Frankenstein with an unfettered imagination.”

“The interplay between horror and humor figures prominently in Burton’s art and films and this theme of the ‘carnivalesque’—the mixture between comedy and the grotesque—is seen in projects from Batman to Alice in Wonderland (2010). Perhaps his most notable and well-known motif, the soulful melancholy of Burton’s iconic misunderstood outsiders—from Edward Scissorhands and Jack Skellington to the Corpse Bride and Frankenweenie—is deftly expressed in the drawings featured in the exhibition.”

The World of Tim Burton has been presented in Prague, Tokyo, Osaka, Brühl, São Paulo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Genk, Mexico City, and, most recently, Italy. It continues to tour internationally, targeting the Czech Republic and London as its following venues.

The exhibition will remain at The National Museum of Cinema at the Mole Antonelliana in Italy through April 7, 2024.

