Official: Johnny Depp Banned as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp’s most iconic role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is one that fans won’t ever forget.

Johnny Depp’s run as Captain Jack Sparrow is something to beholden, and there have been times when the actor was even banned from portraying the character. Interestingly enough, this officially happened two times in his history.

It was during the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) that the clash between Captain Jack and the Chinese censors reached its peak. The movie, with its thrilling depiction of pirate ghosts and a cannibal tribe, ran afoul of the strict regulations set forth by the Chinese authorities. As a result, the film found itself barred from the country of China, much to the disappointment of its fans.

But Captain Jack’s woes did not end there. In the third installment of the series, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), another obstacle emerged in the form of censorship. This time, it was the esteemed Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat who found himself caught in the crossfire. His scenes, which depicted acts of violence, fell victim to the censor’s blade, leaving his character’s story incomplete in the eyes of Chinese audiences.

As the news of the censorship spread across the seven seas, fans of the franchise voiced their frustration and disappointment. Many lamented the loss of key scenes and characters, while others questioned the fairness of the censorship laws. Yet, amidst the turmoil, there remained a glimmer of hope. Despite the challenges posed by censorship, the spirit of Captain Jack Sparrow and his crew continued to sail on, inspiring audiences to embrace the spirit of adventure and rebellion.

Disney and Johnny Depp are at odds with one another

Of course, the good news is that though Depp was banned from portraying Captain Jack Sparrow in China, he has been welcomed with open arms by fans in America. Unfortunately, studios haven’t felt the same way.

Disney reportedly turned its back on the actor following allegations that came forward from his ex-wife Amber Heard. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were enthralled in two separate legal trials– including the defamation trial that went viral in 2022– and ultimately, Heard ended up paying Depp $1 million in settlement fees.

Despite Depp being considered the winner in this trial, he has remained out of the good graces in Hollywood, at least according to the latest reports. Though studios like Disney and Warner Bros. are coming back around to having Johnny Depp in a movie, there has been no confirmation that they’ve progressed toward talks or negotiations for anything in the near future.

Johnny Depp has been living in Europe and just finished a tour with his band, the Hollywood Vampires, which includes Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. He has also been a part of two movies, one as an actor in Jeanne Du Barry (2023) and the other as a director in Modi (2025), a film that stars Al Pacino.

An insider close to Depp shared several months ago that the entertainer was open to returning to Disney “for the right project,” but no other developments have been shared at this time.

Will Johnny Depp return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

The biggest question that fans have for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is if we’ll see Captain Jack Sparrow, portrayed by Johnny Depp. Right now, we’d say it’s not looking likely.

Disney reportedly has its eyes set on other scripts that wouldn’t involve Johnny Depp at all or would only feature him making a cameo appearance. The most recent report indicates that Disney is eyeing Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) for a film that would essentially serve as a spinoff to the main series.

Multiple reports have indicated that the Margot Robbie-led script is still getting attention from Disney, but nothing has been confirmed on that front, either. If Johnny Depp does not return, there will be a massive amount of backlash that Disney will have to deal with, so the company may ultimately choose to say that it’s not worth it, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see what comes of these developments.

Have you ever heard these stories of Johnny Depp being banned as Captain Jack Sparrow? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!