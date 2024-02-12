Revealed! Johnny Depp’s Return in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

Actor Johnny Depp is reportedly being eyed to return for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 after all, but it’s not for the role that fans have hoped.

Over the last couple of years, rumors have been swirling that Disney would be making a sixth installment of the franchise, but this time it would be without Johnny Depp. A script was revealed that would see Margot Robbie overtake the role of the lead in the upcoming film, but that was reportedly put on the back burner.

Now, a report from a trusted source shares that Disney actually does want Johnny Depp to return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but it won’t be in the role that fans would want.

The source, who has more than 150,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), shared that the movie will be set in Haiti and that the female protagonist will be Haitian. Disney wants Depp to return, but this would be more of a cameo role rather than taking on the lead role in the franchise yet again.

“I looked into it and Pirates of Caribbean 6 will be set in part in Haiti and the female protagonist will be Haitian. Also they do want Johnny Depp to come back just not as the lead

Why did Disney drop Johnny Depp as the lead in Pirates of the Caribbean?

Directed by Gore Verbinski and starring Johnny Depp as the eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) introduced audiences to a world of adventure, treasure, and supernatural curses. Depp’s portrayal of Sparrow, with his quirky mannerisms and clever wit, quickly became iconic and synonymous with the franchise.

The success of the first film spawned a series of sequels, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). These films expanded upon the lore of the franchise, delving deeper into the mysteries of the sea, uncovering new threats, and further developing the characters introduced in the original installment. Despite some fluctuations in critical reception and box office performance across the sequels, the series has remained a fan favorite.

While the franchise has made more than $4.5 billion at the box office, Disney ultimately elected to turn its back on Johnny Depp after allegations from ex-wife Amber Heard came forward. Though Depp went through two separate court trials, including the most recent that happened in 2022 when he was named a victor over Amber Heard, Disney has not looked to bring the actor back.

In addition, there were reports that Disney and Depp had their fair share of problems during their time together. During the filming of Pirates 5, court documents unveiled that Disney had hired one assistant to monitor Depp to know when the actor might be coming to set. Disney also reportedly had issues with Depp, who allegedly showed up to an interview “drunk” and “stoned.” Of course, it’s important to note that these are allegations and have not been confirmed.

Who will likely replace Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean?

At one time, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Margot Robbie would be the next lead in Pirates of the Caribbean. During the time that Robbie seemed like the most likely candidate, reports also came forward that Dwayne Johnson could potentially land a role in the franchise with Johnny Depp gone.

Since that point, there have been numerous rumors of who might take over the lead– including names like Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Dylan O’Brien, and Maya Hawke– but none of these have come to fruition as of yet. Our most recent information indicates that Disney is eyeing Ayo Edebiri to play the lead in the sixth installment of the franchise, which would serve, in many ways, like a reboot.

Rising to prominence in the comedy scene, Edebiri has made a name for herself through her stand-up performances, often exploring themes of identity, culture, and the absurdities of everyday life with a unique perspective. In addition to her work as a comedian, Edebiri has also made significant strides in the world of television and film, with notable appearances in shows like The Bear, Big Mouth, and Sunset Stripped.

We’ll be left wondering until Disney unveils something officially, but right now, it seems much more likely that Disney will not welcome back Johnny Depp, and if they do, it will just be to make a cameo.

