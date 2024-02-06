Disney Surprises Everyone: Johnny Depp Leader of ‘Pirates 6’

Fans are not happy with Disney over Pirates of the Caribbean 6 plans, and they’re letting their displeasure be heard in a big way.

In the past couple of days, multiple reports have surfaced saying that Disney is looking to reboot the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with a female-led cast. This, of course, has drawn the ire of Johnny Depp fans who were hoping to see him return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Disney has remained silent on the matter for quite some time, and this new report– which pegs The Bear star Ayo Edebiri as the next major name to join Margot Robbie for the reboot— is the first major development we’ve heard about the franchise in several months.

Though the report is filled with speculation, it didn’t take long for millions of fans across social media platforms to make one thing clear: Johnny Depp is the leader of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. It’s either him, or Disney might very well be walking the plank.

lol omg this would bomb so hard. — Malware Breakdown (@DynamicAnalysis) February 5, 2024

One fan said the movie would be “dead on arrival,” while another questioned Disney’s thinking.

Disney can do whatever they want…..It’s their funeral and millions upon millions of movie-goers and dollars to be lost. Will serve them right. It’s really quite simple: #NoJohnnyNoPirates — Carolina 🏴‍☠️🦙🏴‍☠️🦙 (@80sDepphead) February 5, 2024

One fan said this is Disney’s attempt to turn the franchise “woke.”

There are zero reasons or requests to have a remake of this franchise, especially one with an all-female cast. Once again, studios are taking a good thing and woke-ifying it, which will only serve to have it crash and burn at the box office. When will they learn from their… — Tara T (@DoubleT_101) February 5, 2024

While not all fans agree with the same premises of why Disney would choose to make this film, the vast majority shared a resoundingly unified voice when speaking on the reboot: They don’t want it.

Though there are some who said they would give the film a chance, the vast majority of the vocal fanbase, at the very least, says that there is no Pirates of the Caribbean without Captain Jack Sparrow.

The last we heard from Johnny Depp, an insider said that he was open to returning to Disney “for the right project.” Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem any significant attempts to negotiate or come together have occurred.

The POTC franchise, which began in 2003 with the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, has become a beloved and iconic series in the world of cinema. Subsequent installments, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), have continued to captivate viewers with their blend of humor, action, and storytelling.

