‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Projected to Fail, Depp Update Sets off Controversy

If you are a fan of the original Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that began in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, quickly capturing our hearts, you probably are among the vast majority of fans who do not want to see Johnny Depp go. Now, it is not only being reported that Depp will not be in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6 film, but Disney is moving forward with their female-led film, re-casting the role that was initially targeted for Margot Robbie, and fans are not happy.

Just days ago, movie insider Daniel Richtman dropped details on the first news from the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 film on his Patreon, as you can see below.

First details on the next movie in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in the linkhttps://t.co/jn3GNhJWGe — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) February 4, 2024

Reportedly, Ayo Edebiri is the studio’s preferred candidate for the starring role of Anne, who is set to be among numerous youthful pirates on the quest for a hidden treasure.

Edebiri gained recognition for her award-winning portrayal of chef Sydney Adamu in the Hulu/FX series The Bear. Her credits also include roles in comedy movies like Theater Camp and Bottoms, alongside voicing characters in popular animated projects such as Big Mouth, Clone High, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Originally, Margot Robbie was the top pick for a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean 6 movie. In this film, the world we know and love would remain the same. However, the cast would see a lot of new faces. Margot Robbie then confirmed that she would not be starring in the film.

The most recent updates shared that Craig Mazin, creator of The Last of Us, wrote a script that Disney liked, but plot points for the story were not revealed, nor was a character named “Anne”.

Ayo would then, essentially, replace Johnny Depp, removing Captain Jack Sparrow from the franchise indefinitely. Johnny Depp created the role during the first film and has been the central and leading character through all five movies. His characterization of Jack Sparrow has become iconic for many and is a massive credit as to why the franchise has garnered over $4.5 billion in revenue, making it one of Disney’s most successful projects.

When Disney removed Depp from the franchise due to the negative press that surrounded the actor during his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, we saw fans rush to Depp’s defence. The hashtag #JusticeforJohnnyDepp went viral, fans boycotted the series, and hundreds of thousands signed a petition begging Disney to bring back the actor. Sadly, it seems that things may be too late as Depp was so hurt by their lack of loyalty, that he stated even $300 million could not bring him back to set.

With fans so dedicated to the version of Pirates of the Caribbean that stars Johnny Depp, the Ayo Edebiri announcement has not come with open arms.

When The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) shared the news on X, theirs was one of many posts that quickly saw hundreds of comments having a lot to say on the news. The upcoming female-led ‘PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN’ movie is still in the works at Disney. Ayo Edebiri is being eyed to star as a character named Anne. They want a younger cast of pirates looking for a hidden treasure.

The upcoming female-led ‘PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN’ movie is still in the works at Disney. Ayo Edebiri is being eyed to star as a character named Anne. They want a younger cast of pirates looking for a hidden treasure. (Via: @RPK_NEWS1) pic.twitter.com/LQjtaQc7cC — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) February 5, 2024

Fans were not thrilled with this possible casting, as it means a goodbye to Depp. One fan wrote, “Disney can do whatever they want…..It’s their funeral and millions upon millions of movie-goers and dollars to be lost. Will serve them right. It’s really quite simple: #NoJohnnyNoPirates”. Another said, “They’re never going to outdo Jack Sparrow. The Pirates movies are nothing without Sparrow. Just give it up please.” One fan wrote, “lol omg this would bomb so hard.”

One fan believes that the decision to cast a female in the role is Disney pushing an agenda. While this news is not confirmed by Disney, their post did confirmed that the hashtag #NoJohnnyNoPirates is catching on: “There are zero reasons or requests to have a remake of this franchise, especially one with an all female cast. Once again, studios are taking a good thing and woke-ifying it, which will only serve to have it crash and burn at the box office. When will they learn from their mistakes and realize that nobody is asking for this? Leave the franchise alone. #NoJohnnyNoPirates”.

Overall, it seems that fans have no issue with Ayo, but do not like the fact that her role would be taking over that of Depp’s, not adding to it. If Johnny was confirmed to remain as Captain Jack Sparrow, it is likely that this news would be positive for fans.

The most recent fan request was to add in Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega to Pirates of the Caribbean 6, as the daughter of Jack Sparrow. In this fan-made version of the film, Depp would star alongside Ortega, she would not replace him.

At the moment, the news of Ayo joining the Pirates of the Caribbean cinematic universe is the largest piece of information we have heard regarding the film’s advancements since the news of a script being developed.

What do you think of this new Pirates of the Caribbean 6 casting?