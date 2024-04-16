New ‘Jurassic World 4’ Report Suggests Jenna Ortega Is Likely to Appear

A new Jurassic World 4 rumor could mean that Jenna Ortega will star in the upcoming film.

Jurassic World 4 (2025) is in active development. While no official casting news has been confirmed, we know that it’s being directed by Gareth Edwards (Monsters, Godzilla 2014, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Creator) and that it will start filming in Studio Studios Elstree in the UK this summer and will be released theatrically on July 2, 2025.

Several other creatives are also confirmed — Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) scribe David Koepp is back, as is Steven Spielberg as executive producer, director of those two films and executive producer of the last four, Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Official Sequel: Everything We Know

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star Scarlett Johansson and Wicked (2024)’s Jonathan Bailey are confirmed to be in talks with Universal Pictures to lead the upcoming Jurassic sequel, while Monkey Man (2024) star and director Dev Patel is rumored to be in talks.

Now, even though no final casting has been confirmed, we may finally have an idea of what the film’s lineup will look like, as a new rumor claims that Jurassic World 4 has six main leads: three adults and three teenagers. Feature First shared the below tweet on their official X (formerly Twitter) page, citing well-known Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman as the source:

‘JURASSIC WORLD 4’ is reportedly casting six leads, half being adults and half teenagers. Dev Patel and Scarlett Johansson are currently in talks. Source: @DanielRPK

'JURASSIC WORLD 4' is reportedly casting six leads, half being adults and half teenagers. Dev Patel and Scarlett Johansson are currently in talks. Source: @DanielRPK pic.twitter.com/hOUd4VNVQc — Feature First 📽️ (@Feature_First) April 14, 2024

Related: Every Upcoming ‘Jurassic Park’ Installment Confirmed

Assuming Johansson, Bailey, and Patel land their respective (undisclosed) roles, it’s reasonable to conclude that they will play the three adults in question.

But who are the three teenagers?

A full article by FeatureFirst.net elaborates on Richtman’s scoop, adding that one of the two lead male roles in the film was offered to Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), Chris Evans (the MCU’s Steve Rogers/Captain America), and Chris Hemsworth (the MCU’s Thor), all of whom have declined (with Johansson also expected to be involved, that would have been quite the Jurassic/Marvel crossover).

Related: ‘Jurassic Park: Survival’ Trailer Breakdown

As for the three teenagers, two of them are reportedly sisters, with the third being the boyfriend of one of them. Is it possible some of these teenagers are characters from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), the Netflix series that takes place between Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)?

Could Jenna Ortega finally get the live-action treatment after voicing teen vlogger Brooklynn in all five seasons of the animated show, alongside other fellow Jurassic World campmates, Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman), Sean Gambrione (Ben Pincus), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula), Ryan Potter (Kenji Kon), and Raini Rodriguez (Sammy Gutierrez)?

Related: After Seemingly Exiting Hit Netflix Series, Jenna Ortega Becomes New Batgirl

Camp Cretaceous is already getting a follow-up later this month with Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), but it could be time some of its characters made their silver screen debut. While most of the cast members are relatively unknown (with the exception of Ben Pincus voice actor Sean Giambrone, who’s best known for playing Adam Goldberg in The Goldbergs), it would hardly be surprising to see Jenna Ortega show up in Jurassic World 4.

Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega) isn’t expected to return in Chaos Theory — at least not in a full-time capacity — only Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman) and Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus) are confirmed — but now that she’s a world-famous star, bringing her to life in live-action in Jurassic World 4 would be a wise move on Universal’s part. After all, the 21-year-old has made a name for herself by appearing in the two latest Scream sequels and Netflix’s Wednesday (2022). She’s also set to appear in this year’s Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice (2024).

Are you excited about Jurassic World 4? Who would you like to see star in the movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!