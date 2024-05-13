’13 Going on 30′ Sequel Starring ‘Wednesday’ Actress Jenna Ortega Goes Viral Online

Scream Queen Jenna Ortega may be hanging up her Wednesday Addams wig for an entirely new role soon–or, at least, that’s what the internet thinks.

Jenna Ortega’s latest film role as Cairo Sweet in Miller’s Girl (2023), where she stars alongside Martin Freeman as Jonathan Miller, may be the current talking point thanks to its controversial premise, but the actress is going viral for an entirely other reason.

While Ortega films Wednesday Season 2 in Ireland–the huge Netflix show that became the second most-watched English-language series (behind Stranger Things) in the three weeks following its debut–and prepares for the release of her big 2024 feature film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024), the actress has caused chatter online after being featured in a 13 Going on 30 (2004) sequel.

50 Dealing With 17, posted on Facebook by Yoda BBY ABY, features 13 Going on 30 cast members Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo–who starred in the original as Jenna Rink and Matty Flamhaff, respectively–as well as Jenna Ortega as the pair’s 17-year-old daughter.

The page also included a synopsis for the so-called 50 Dealing with 17.

“Get ready for the hilarious and heartwarming sequel, 50 Dealing With 17, starring Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Jenna Ortega,” the description reads. “When their rebellious 17-year-old daughter Sandra (Ortega) wants nothing to do with them, parents Jenna (Garner) and Matt (Ruffalo) must navigate a whirlwind of teenage angst and unexpected twists. Catch this touching family adventure in theaters this September 2024!”

Unfortunately, while, judging by her fanbase, many would love to see Ortega star in something like a 13 Going on 30 sequel, this is a fanmade poster and synopsis–but it did not stop 50 Dealing With 17 from being a major talking point. The post drew 23,000 likes, with 3,400 comments and over 5,000 shares.

Even 20 years on, 13 Going on 30 remains a beloved classic. Starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, as well as Andy Serkis and Judy Greer, Gary Winick’s romantic coming-of-age comedy was a critical and commercial success.

In 2023, a musical version of the film was workshopped in London. But it wouldn’t be a far cry to suggest that a sequel–or even a remake–feels like something that could be developed in the future.

Interestingly, as for Garner and Ruffalo, the pair will soon become Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars once the former makes her franchise debut as Elektra Natchios in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) this July.

Jenna Ortega Journey to Wednesday Addams

Actress Jenna Ortega’s Hollywood star is rising. From her early roles in The CW’s Jane the Virgin and as a leading role in Stuck in the Middle to starring in Netflix’s You alongside Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl), Ortega has also frequented the big screen in multiple projects.

While Ortega may be more known for her more recent film roles in movies like Yes Day (2021), The Fallout (2021), Scream (2022), its sequel Scream 6 (2023), and X (2022), the Latina actress’s first movie appearance actually came in Iron Man 3 (2013), where she played the President’s daughter.

It was her role as Tara Carpenter in the rebooted Scream franchise, though, that saw Ortega soar to lofty heights, with the ability to bring audiences to theaters and hold a movie from a blockbuster franchise as a major lead character. Her prominence here, in part, led producers to center the future Scream 7 around the Carpenter sisters.

However, Ortega would exit production on Scream 7 after the firing of Melissa Barrera, who played Sam Carpenter, following social media comments surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict. Ortega rebuffed claims her exit was in response to Barrera’s firing but because of the schedule clash with the filming of Wednesday Season 2.

Wednesday commenced filming in early 2024 after production was put on hold following the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes caused widespread suspensions last summer.

Ortega will return as Wednesday Addams, the character famous from various Addams Family media over the last six decades. Ortega’s turn as the daughter of Gomez Addams and Morticia Addams–played by Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones, respectively–scored her Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Nominations.

At last year’s Emmy’s Awards, Ortega revealed to red carpet host Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black) that this season of Wednesday would focus less on the romantic interests of the character and instead delve deeper into the dark side of the show.

“I’ve received some scripts for the second season, and we’re definitely leaning into more horror,” Ortega told Cox at the Peacock Theater on Live from E!: Emmys. “It’s really, really exciting because all throughout the show, Wednesday does need a bit of an arc. She never really changes, and that’s the wonderful thing about her.”

The actress, who is now an executive producer, has also claimed that each episode will feel like a movie more so than an episode of television. It will be interesting to see how Wednesday Season 2 handles the departure of Xavier Thorpe actor Percy Hynes-White, who left the Netflix show following allegations of sexual misconduct, which he subsequently denied.

Wednesday can be watched on Netflix and stars Jenna Ortega as the eponymous Wednesday Addams, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán playing Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams–the latter pair are promoted to series regulars for Season 2.

Percy Hynes White plays Xavier Thorpe, with Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka, and Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus.

Star Wars and Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie and Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci also star as members of the Nevermore Academy faculty, Principal Larissa Weems, and Marilyn Thornhill/Laurel Gates.

Season 2 sees Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, and Joanna Lumley join the cast of Wednesday, with Buscemi being confirmed as playing Barry Dort, Newton as Dr. Fairburn, and Lumley as Grandmama. Billie Piper also joins the cast as Capri.

Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the 1991 Addams Family movie The Addams Family and its 1992 sequel Addams Family Values, will guest star in an undisclosed role.

Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo will also appear in the sophomore season of Tim Burton’s record-breaking show, and Isaac Ordonez, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo are promoted to series regulars as Pugsley Addams and Sheriff Deputy Ritchie Santiago, respectively.

