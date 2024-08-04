‘Jurassic World’ Movie Sequel Unveils Official Synopsis, Poster, and Trailer

The upcoming Jurassic World movie sequel just unleashed everything from containment.

While 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion marked the end of the second Jurassic era, uniting Jurassic Park characters Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) with Jurassic World regulars Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) for one final collective outing against genetically engineered dinosaurs, the new era is already off to a promising start.

Not only is there a seventh film now in development (which is going under many titles, from Jurassic Park 7 and Jurassic World 4 to the rumored Jurassic City and Rebirth), which will star Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe) in the lead role, there are many other Jurassic installments in the pipeline sure to keep long-standing Jurassic loyalists engaged while welcoming new generations of fans of all ages.

Among those projects is the second season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024).

Chaos Theory premiered on Netflix on May 24. While still aimed toward younger audiences like its predecessor, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), it’s much darker, with shady conspiracies and dinosaur-on-human violence to boot.

The show was so popular on the streaming platform that a second season was quickly greenlit.

Now, with thanks to the Chaos Theory panel at last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, which featured several members of the cast and crew, we already have a trailer, the official poster, and the official blurb for Season 2 (or “Camp Cretaceous Season 7″).

Deadline has also revealed the official blurb, which reads, “With the Nublar Five stowed away on a dinosaur-filled cargo ship headed to parts unknown, their mission to find who is after them sets them on a collision course with the mysterious Broker,” adding, “Unaware that Brooklynn is alive, the discovery of her whereabouts will call into question everything they thought they knew about each other.”

It’s safe to say that Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 takes place aboard the dino-filled cargo ship in its entirety, which will be a breath of fresh air for a franchise that has been glued to jungle islands since its inception with the first Jurassic Park in 1993.

While the latest two sequels, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022) — both of which bookend Chaos Theory‘s place on the timeline — made efforts to distance the franchise from such settings, Jurassic World 4 will bring things full circle, with the official logline seemingly confirming a third island.

With that said, the seventh film is currently filming in Malta Film Studios in Kalkara, which houses two “unique infinite-horizon water tanks suitable for large scale SFX and underwater shooting”, which suggests that the film will spend some time underwater.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 17.

The upcoming movie is scheduled for theatrical release on July 2, 2025.

