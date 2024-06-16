After Exiting Two Massive Franchises, Jenna Ortega Becomes New Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Jenna Ortega’s career is looking pretty indestructible lately.

While megastar Jenna Ortega has exited two massive franchises, her career trajectory hasn’t skipped a beat. Last year, she bowed out of the upcoming sequel Scream 7 (TBA) after co-star Melissa Barrera was fired for sharing a tweet about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Recently, it was confirmed that she had also stepped away from her role as Brooklynn in the Netflix animated television series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022) due to a “busy schedule” that made it “impossible” for her to return, the showrunners told IGN.

In the new series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), she is replaced by Kiersten Kelly.

But, just as the “busy schedule” suggests, Jenna Ortega is hardly short on work these days. She’s set to return as Wednesday Addams in Season 2 of the hit Netflix series and she’ll be appearing in the long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice (2024) later this year.

Still, that hasn’t stopped KH Studio from imagining the beloved star stepping into another well-known role: Lara Croft, AKA Tomb Raider, the iconic video game character who has appeared in over twenty gaming titles and three blockbuster movie adaptations to date.

Watch Jenna Ortega as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider below:

Previously, the Indiana Jones-inspired character Lara Croft has been played in live action by Angelina Jolie (2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and the 2003 sequel Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life) and Alicia Vikander in the 2018 reboot Tomb Raider.

But while the above trailer is, of course, fake, it does give food for thought as to Ortega’s acting range. Will she ever take on an action role? We’ve seen her battle Ghostface in two Scream movies, but those films are hardly comparable to something like Tomb Raider.

Another recent trailer from KH Studio saw the star suit up as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, which has so far amassed 2.1M views on YouTube. So, there are obviously plenty of fans out there want to see Ortega step into a role that’s a far cry from anything she’s done so far.

Check it out below and see what you think:

KH Studio has since created a second Batgirl trailer featuring Jenna Ortega (and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn):

But is this the closest we’ll ever get to seeing the Wednesday star in the world of action?

Of course, she’s hardly a stranger to such things. The Addams Family teen’s residency at Nevermore Academy — where werewolves and other deadly creatures run riot — is no vacation, and her Scream character Tara Carpenter has faced five Ghostface killers.

And let’s not forget that Ortega also survived and battled several genetically engineered dinosaurs while playing Brooklynn in Camp Cretaceous.

So, perhaps the next logical step for the actress is to board a superhero franchise like the upcoming rebooted DC Universe (DCU). The superhero movie genre isn’t necessarily the best place to stretch one’s acting muscles, but actual muscles, on the other hand.

If you want some real new Lara Croft/Tomb Raider content, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 (2023) star Hayley Atwell will be voicing the character in the upcoming Netflix animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (2024) on October 10.

Would you like to see Jenna Ortega in an action role? Let Inside the Magic know what you think in the comments below! We’d love to hear your thoughts!