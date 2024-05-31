Tim Burton Makes Comeback, Has “Had Enough” With Studios Like Disney

First Wednesday, now Beetlejuice. Tim Burton is rising from the ashes in a big way, and it will only get better as the upcoming sequel puts him back in his element.

Known for such iconic films as Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands (1990), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), and Sleepy Hollow (1999), Tim Burton is easily one of the most prolific directors of the past century. His twist of gothic and whimsical styles helped make him a household name, but recent conflicts with studio execs left the famous filmmaker more than a little disenchanted.

However, after the success of his Wednesday series on Netflix, Burton claims to be restored as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) hits theaters this September. In a recent interview, the director shared his thoughts on set and what was going through his mind as he got back into his element.

Tim Burton is Back in Action

In a recent interview with Empire, Burton opened up on how the experience reignited his creative spark, especially with the evolution of Lydia Deetz. Brought back to life by the incredible Winona Ryder, both ghoulish icons have a story to tell in the new sequel.

Burton shared,

“I actually had sort of lost interest in the movie industry… I felt like I’d had enough with studios. I’d had enough of all this kind of stuff… From the first [film], I really identified with Lydia, it was a character that I understood, that I felt very strongly about. The new film became very personal to me, through the Lydia character. What happened to Lydia? You know, what happens to people? What happens to all of us? What’s your journey from a gothic kind of weird teenager to what happens to you 35 years later?”

Speaking as a tremendous Tim Burton fan, this writer can thoroughly attest that this news comes as a wave of relief after the director’s creative conflicts with studios like Disney. His comment about “having enough with studios” is very telling, especially after what recently went down between the director and the studio that helped launch his career.

Retaking the Reins

After the release of Dumbo (2019), Burton had a significant falling out with the studio he used to call home. After planting roots with the House of Mouse as an animator, his time at Disney was essential in his journey as a director. However, it wasn’t all mouse ears for the gothic filmmaker.

Burton has previously expressed his less-than-magical experience with Disney towards the end of their partnership. The director referred to the studio’s status as “very homogenized” and “very consolidated.”

According to Deadline, Burton shared the following statement.

“My history is that I started out there. I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there. The thing about Dumbo, is that’s why I think my days with Disney are done, I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape. That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level.”

Although it’s truly tragic that we might never see a Tim Burton contribution to something like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s still comforting to see him regain his identity with one of his most famous characters. With all the bells, whistles, sandworms, and pinstripes he could possibly need, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice might be just what he needs to get his gothic groove back.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters September 6, 2024, and legions of fans are undoubtedly dying to see it.

Is Burton really back in his element? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!