Updates: ‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Decides To Step Down From Netflix

In a surprising turn of events, Jenna Ortega, the charismatic star of Wednesday (2022), has announced her decision to step down from her roles in a popular Netflix series. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among her loyal fan base.

Jenna Marie Ortega, known for her striking performances and magnetic screen presence, has been a rising star in Hollywood. Recently, however, she has been embroiled in controversy, largely stemming from her latest movie, Miller’s Girl (2024), and her confirmed exit from one of Netflix’s beloved series.

Ortega’s recent film Miller’s Girl has stirred considerable controversy. Despite receiving a mere 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing only $900,000 against a $4 million budget, the film has surprisingly climbed the Netflix Top 10 charts, highlighting a fascinating disconnect between critical reception and audience interest. The film, co-starring Emmy-winning actor Martin Freeman, delves into a complex and provocative relationship between a teacher and his student, ignited by a controversial creative writing assignment.

However, the buzz around Miller’s Girl is not the only reason Ortega is making headlines. The actress has confirmed her departure from Netflix’s Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, where she voiced the character Brooklynn. This animated series had garnered a significant following, and Ortega’s exit has left fans both shocked and dismayed.

The recent trailer for the series revealed Brooklynn’s unexpected and dramatic death, further fueling speculation about the reasons behind Ortega’s departure.

Ortega’s rise to fame has been meteoric. She initially gained attention with guest roles in TV shows like You and solidified her status with leading roles in the Scream franchise as Tara Carpenter and the supernatural series Wednesday. In Wednesday, Ortega portrays the titular character, the sardonic and enigmatic daughter of the iconic Addams Family.

Her performance was widely praised, and the show quickly became a hit, securing a renewal for a second season by Tim Burton and Netflix.

The success of Wednesday was immediate and overwhelming. According to Nielsen’s metrics, the show achieved nearly 6 billion minutes viewed within its first five days, marking it as one of the most significant debuts in streaming history.

The series, set in the peculiar Nevermore Academy, follows Wednesday Addams as she navigates school life, her emerging psychic abilities, and a slew of supernatural mysteries. Alongside Ortega, the show features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, and other notable actors who contribute to its quirky and darkly enchanting atmosphere.

Alongside the success of Wednesday, Ortega’s decision to leave Jurassic World: Chaos Theory has sparked speculation about her future projects. Industry insiders suggest that she may be focusing her efforts on new ventures and opportunities, leveraging her growing popularity and critical acclaim.

Ortega’s journey with Netflix has been pivotal in her career, catapulting her to stardom and making her a central figure in the ongoing evolution of streaming media. As the industry continues to expand and transform, the paths of Ortega, Wednesday, and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will serve as interesting indicators of how flexible and responsive a streaming giant like Netflix can be in adapting to changes and viewer expectations.

Fans of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory must now adjust to the series without Ortega’s character, a change that could reshape viewer engagement and the show’s overall dynamic. This underscores the unpredictable nature of television series in the streaming era, where shifts in cast and plot can significantly alter a show’s trajectory.

Adding another layer to this unfolding drama, Kiersten Kelly, an accomplished actor, singer-songwriter, and model, has been announced as the new voice of Brooklynn in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. This casting change brings a fresh voice to the beloved character, and fans are eager to see how Kelly’s talents will shape Brooklynn’s future adventures in the series.

Meanwhile, British actress Thandiwe Newton has reportedly joined the cast for the second season of Wednesday. This casting news has generated excitement and curiosity about how her character will fit into the intricate world of Nevermore Academy.

At this time, no other information has been given on the status of Jenna Ortega. She is set to join Tim Burton for filming of Wednesday Season 2 soon, as she just wrapped up filming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Beetlejuice 2) alongside Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Monica Bellucci.