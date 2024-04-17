Hit Series Dies: Jenna Ortega Leaving Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

The anticipation for the second season of Wednesday on Netflix has been highly-anticipated ever since the show’s debut.

With its stellar cast led by Jenna Ortega and the creative genius of Tim Burton behind the scenes, the series quickly became a fan favorite, garnering millions of views and solidifying its place in Netflix’s Hall of Fame. However, recent developments have cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of the beloved show.

The news of Wednesday Season 2’s renewal was met with jubilation among fans, but behind the scenes, there seems to be trouble brewing. Reports from insiders suggest that Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, may not be returning for future seasons beyond the upcoming one.

Inside the Magic previously reported that Matthew Belloni, an industry insider and former Editorial Director for The Hollywood Reporter, shared his prediction regarding Ortega’s future with the show. Citing comments made by Ortega herself about the challenges she faced on set, Belloni expressed doubt about her continued involvement beyond Season 2. This speculation has been fueled by Ortega’s remarks about having to assert herself on set and even deviating from the script at times, causing friction with the production team.

“I have a prediction on Wednesday,” Belloni said at the time. “I do not believe that Jenna Ortega will be on the show beyond the second season. I think there’s a reason why they are developing spin-offs like the Uncle Fester show and others they have in the works. And I just feel like this may be two and done for her.”

The revelation of potential discord between Ortega and the show’s creative team raises questions about the future direction of Wednesday. With Ortega being the linchpin of the series, her departure could significantly impact the show’s dynamics and narrative trajectory. Despite no official confirmation from either Netflix or Ortega, the uncertainty surrounding her involvement has left fans and industry insiders alike wondering about the show’s fate.

Adding to the uncertainty are recent reports from ScreenRant, indicating that extended production times for Wednesday Season 2 have raised concerns about the show’s long-term viability. Delays in production, coupled with the challenges of aging cast members, have prompted discussions about the feasibility of continuing the series beyond its second season. In light of these issues, a spinoff featuring other characters from the Addams Family universe has been proposed as a potential solution to keep the franchise alive without compromising on quality or rushing production.

Furthermore, Ortega’s burgeoning career outside of Wednesday adds another layer of complexity to the situation. With projects like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and others taking up time, it’s understandable that the young star may have limited availability for future seasons of the show. This raises concerns about the show’s ability to retain its core cast and maintain the same level of quality moving forward. Ortega continues to be one of the most popular trending names in Hollywood, and it’s easy to see that she will have a multitude of projects on the horizon, which likely will push her out of the Netflix television series at some point soon.

As the future of Wednesday hangs in the balance, it’s worth reflecting on the talented ensemble that brought the Addams Family to life on screen. Led by Jenna Ortega’s captivating portrayal of Wednesday Addams, the cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as the elegant Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as the charismatic Gomez Addams, Thora Birch as the enigmatic Tamara Novak, Emma Myers as the spirited Enid Sinclair, and Percy Hynes-White as the mysterious Xavier Thorpe.

What’s most interesting about these reports is the fact that it was once expected that Netflix would rely on Wednesday to be its next anchor as Stranger Things finishes up its run. At the time, it was thought that the show had multiple seasons left, but these recent developments indicate that this will likely not be the case, putting a damper on Netflix’s long-term strategy.

What do you think Netflix should do with the Wednesday television series?