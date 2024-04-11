Netflix in Jeopardy: Jenna Ortega to Leave ‘Wednesday’ Series

A plethora of questions abound for the future of Netflix’s hit television series Wednesday and actress Jenna Ortega.

The anticipation surrounding the production update for Wednesday season 2 has sparked excitement among fans, providing a glimmer of hope for the continuation of the highly acclaimed series. However, recent events have cast a shadow over the future of the series, particularly with regard to Ortega’s involvement beyond Season 2.

Matthew Belloni, a figure with deep ties to Hollywood and formerly at the helm of The Hollywood Reporter, voiced a somber prophecy earlier this year on an episode on The Town.

“I have a prediction on Wednesday,” Belloni remarked. “I do not foresee Jenna Ortega’s tenure extending past the show’s second season. I sense a strategic pivot with the development of spin-offs like the Uncle Fester show. This may spell curtains for her.”

This unsettling foresight throws a pall over the future of Wednesday. Ortega’s embodiment of Wednesday Addams has been pivotal to the series’ acclaim, and her hypothetical departure could leave an irreplaceable void. As filming for the sophomore season looms, the notion of Ortega’s departure post-Season 2 augurs ill for the show’s trajectory. The ensuing uncertainty surrounding Ortega’s involvement beckons a crucial juncture for the franchise and its devoted following, especially as Season 2 is just weeks away from beginning filming.

The inaugural season of Wednesday proved a revelation, swiftly ensnaring viewers with its macabre charm. Its brew of dark humor, idiosyncratic characters, and contemporary resonance catapulted it to Netflix’s summit, shattering records in its wake. It stood tall, eclipsing even the venerable Stranger Things season 4 in viewership within its maiden week.

The original vision for Season 2, once poised for a 2024 debut, now lies in tatters, dashed by Netflix’s recent pronouncement. Yet hope flickers anew with filming slated to kick off in London come April 30, as indicated by the Film & Television Industry Alliance online Production List. This divergence from earlier reports of an Irish shoot adds an intriguing layer to the unfolding narrative.

At the heart of Wednesday‘s triumphs lies its ensemble cast, with Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams standing as its linchpin. Her rendition masterfully melded the eerie allure of the character with a contemporary sensibility. Complemented by the talents of Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, and more, the series breathed fresh life into the Addams family saga. Critical acclaim showered upon Wednesday for its innovative storytelling and visual splendor, lauded for its deft balancing act between the grotesque and the comedic. Netflix’s prompt renewal for a second season testified to the enduring allure of the Addams family lore.

Moreover, Ortega’s potential exit from Wednesday isn’t her only recent departure from a high-profile project. The actress, known for her roles in both film and television, notably portrayed Tara Carpenter in the latest installment of the Scream franchise. However, despite her performance being well-received, Ortega isn’t set to return for the next installment, with Neve Campbell returning as the lead, as confirmed by Deadline. This departure adds another layer of uncertainty to Ortega’s career trajectory and its implications for the projects she’s associated with.

In the broader context of Hollywood, Ortega’s rising star power has been undeniable. Alongside her acting prowess, her involvement in projects like Scream and Wednesday has cemented her status as one of the most promising talents in the industry. However, with rumors swirling about her potential departure from Wednesday, the landscape of her career seems poised for a significant shift.

As far as next projects are concerned, Ortega is set to take on the role of Lydia’s Daughter in Beetlejuice 2 (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), starring Michael Keaton and created by Tim Burton. You can check out the official trailer for the movie below:

Meanwhile, the entertainment world continues to buzz with news of other rising talents, such as Rachel Zegler, whose breakout performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story has garnered widespread acclaim. As new stars ascend and established ones navigate their careers, the fate of beloved franchises like Wednesday hangs in the balance, awaiting the decisions that will shape their futures.

What major franchise do you think Jenna Ortega will star in next? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!