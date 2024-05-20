Two Jurassic World characters have been recast in an upcoming sequel, which is one of four Jurassic sequels currently in development.

At first glance, you might think that the Jurassic franchise has never recast any of its characters, but this is untrue. The Biosyn villain Lewis Dodgson from the original Jurassic Park (1993) was then played by Cameron Thor, however, in the latest sequel, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), actor Campbell Scott plays the character.

On the animated side of the franchise, however, there have already been two recastings. In the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), Dr. Henry Wu (played by BD Wong in Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion) and the aforementioned villain Lewis Dodgson, are voiced by Greg Chun and Adam Harrington, respectively.

This is hardly surprising, though, considering how rare it is that actors return to voice characters they normally play in live action. But now, two Camp Cretaceous actors have exited the series, leaving the showrunners no choice but to recast them.

In an interview with IGN in which they discuss the upcoming animated sequel series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley revealed a number of surprising changes to the Jurassic animated universe, which starts with the character Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega) being killed off by a dinosaur.

Brooklynn was played by Hollywood superstar Jenna Ortega in all five seasons of Camp Cretaceous, but her busy schedule over the past couple of years left the showrunners with no choice but to write her character out of the show, as revealed in the interview. And if you’ve already seen the new trailer, you’ll know that by “write her character out,” we mean kill off.

Check it out below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

Though it has yet to be confirmed who’s voicing Brooklynn in the trailer, we now know that Kenji Kon voice actor Ryan Potter has also exited the series and has been replaced by Darren Barnet. However, no reason was provided by Kreamer or Hammersley during the interview.

Still, there’s plenty to look forward to from Chaos Theory, and the showrunners have also promised that we’ll see some “familiar faces” show up, so it’s possible some more legacy characters from the films will undergo the animated treatment, such as Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon).

That said, it would be wise to expect these characters to be recast, too. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard aren’t expected to return for the upcoming movie sequel Jurassic World 4 (2025) either. The film will star an all-new cast that includes Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Wicked) and Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Here’s the official synopsis for Chaos Theory:

Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of “The Nublar Six” are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory stars Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman), Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula), Darren Barnet (Kenji Kon), and Raini Rodriguez (Sammy Gutierrez).

It streams on Netflix on May 24. Camp Cretaceous seasons 1 — 5 and the interactive experience Hidden Adventure are now streaming on Netflix.

There are currently four Jurassic Park/Jurassic World sequels in development, including Chaos Theory and Jurassic World 4 (2025).

