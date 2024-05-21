‘Jurassic World’ Teases the Return of “Familiar Faces” in Upcoming Sequel

One of four upcoming Jurassic sequels has teased the return of some “familiar faces.”

The brand-new animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), which follows Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), is about to premiere on Netflix, and the showrunners have promised that some “familiar faces” will return.

Chaos Theory takes place between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022) to find “The Nublar Six” (minus Jenna Ortega’s Brooklynn) — Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams), Ben Pincus (Sean Giambrone), Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula (Kausar Mohammed), Kenji Kon (Darren Barnet), and Sammy Gutierrez (Raini Rodriguez) — now living in a world where dinosaurs and humans must learn to coexist.

Whether or not we’ll see any characters from the Jurassic movies make an appearance remains to be seen.

But in an exclusive interview with IGN, showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley were asked, “Which and how many returning dinosaur characters from [Jurassic World] Camp Cretaceous will appear” in Chaos Theory, to which Kreamer replied, “We’d hate to ruin the surprise, but there will definitely be one or two familiar faces that WILL make their way into Chaos Theory.”

While he’s likely referring to dinosaurs given the question, he may be talking about characters of the human variety. As the show takes place between Fallen Kingdom and Dominion, it’s possible some characters from the film series will show up. So far, no legacy characters other than Henry Wu and Lewis Dodgson have appeared in animation.

Chaos Theory appears to be set in the Sierra Nevada area, which is where all the dinosaurs escape to after being released from Lockwood Manor at the end of Fallen Kingdom. This is also where Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) are living in their cabin in the latest film, Dominion.

As such, we may see one or more of these characters in the series, in which case they’d probably be voiced by new actors. Who knows — we may even see the likes of Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Ellie Sattler, who are played by Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern, respectively, in the Jurassic Park movies. So we’d better hold onto our butts, just in case.

Check out the latest trailer below, per Jurassic World YouTube:

Here’s the official synopsis for Chaos Theory:

Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of “The Nublar Six” are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory stars Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman), Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula), Darren Barnet (Kenji Kon), and Raini Rodriguez (Sammy Gutierrez).

It streams on Netflix on May 24. Camp Cretaceous seasons 1 — 5 and the interactive experience Hidden Adventure are now streaming on Netflix.

There are currently four Jurassic Park/Jurassic World sequels in development, including Chaos Theory and Jurassic World 4 (2025).

Will you be watching Jurassic World: Chaos Theory? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!